Switching to renewable energy solutions

31 August 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

As load shedding and power cuts continue to dominate all aspects of our lives, so too do they dominate in industry, and many businesses are looking at innovative ways to reduce dependency on grid power. Going hand in hand with this is the surge towards increased productivity, reducing operating costs, and achieving a smaller environmental footprint.

This is a monumental task for South Africa’s mining industry, which is starting to make the switch and invest in renewable solutions. Presently, energy amounts to 30% of the total operating costs for typical mining companies.

“While renewable and solar energy solutions can make a massive impact and save the mining industry millions in electricity costs, they do require robust, quality battery solutions to ensure energy is stored and seamlessly available on demand,” said Murray Long, managing director of First National Battery.

All renewable and solar energy applications need battery solutions to store power, and the type of battery depends on criteria such as how much power is required, what the weather conditions are, and how much space is available. Uninterruptible power supplies not only provide a constant source of energy, but they also protect equipment from voltage fluctuations and spikes.

Mining operations also require robust battery solutions to power locomotives, drill rig machines, scoop and hauler batteries and mining cap lamps. While lithium-ion power solutions are paving the way toward renewable energy, conventional industrial and vehicle battery solutions are still essential for the mining industry.





