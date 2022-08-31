ESD protection diodes with EMI filtering

31 August 2022 Circuit & System Protection

Vishay has released a new series of ESD protection diodes with EMI filtering in an ultra-compact chip-level package. The CLP series incorporates both the CLP0603 single and CLP1007 4-line ESD protection diodes.

The working voltage range of the CLP series is ±3,3 V up to ±15 V and the diodes exhibit a very low leakage current of less than 0,05 µA. The diodes have a low capacitance off less than 0,4 pF and have a full operating temperature range of -55 to 150°C.

The CLP0603 has dimensions of 0,3 x 0,6 x 0,27 mm, while the CLP1007 four-line diodes measure 0,7 x 1,0 x 0,27 mm.

These protection diodes are suitable for applications in smartphones, wearables, gaming systems, digital cameras, as well as automotive uses.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, [email protected], www.ebv.com

Credit(s)

EBV Electrolink





