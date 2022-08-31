Slimline DC-to-DC converters with 75 W power rating

Mornsun’s URF1D_QB-75WR3 is a new series of DC-to-DC converters that feature 75 W output power with no requirement for minimum load. The converters offer 2:1/4:1/7:1/8:1/10:1 or 12:1 input to output ratios and are available with either single or double outputs.
The modules have a wide input voltage range from 43 to 160 V DC and have an allowable operating temperature range up to 105°C. For safety, the products provide for input under-voltage protection, output over-voltage protection, as well as short-circuit and over-temperature protection.
The converters can be controlled remotely via an on/off control signal and have remote sense compensation and output voltage trim. They are available in multiple packages which are designed to meet a variety of packaging requirements, such as SIP, DIP, SMD, open frame, brick, chassis mounting and DIN-Rail.
These wide input DC-to-DC converters can be widely used in industrial control, medical devices, power electronics, instrumentation, railway transportation and telecommunications applications.
