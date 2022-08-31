The 1479-4, from API Weinschel, is a low-PIM coaxial termination that operates from DC to 6,5 GHz. It can handle up to 175 W of average power and 10 kW of peak power at 5 μs pulse width and a duty cycle of 0,9%.
This 50 Ω termination can operate over a wide temperature range from -55 to 125°C and is convection cooled using a finned aluminium heatsink. The termination is available in a module with an N-Type male connector.
The connector housing is made from stainless steel and is suitable for commercial, space and military grade applications.
Ultra-low loss shielded power inductors RF Design
Passive Components
Coilcraft XGL1060 series ultra-low loss power inductors offer the lowest DC losses and extremely low power losses for a wide range of DC-to-DC converters.
Read more...Wireless 2,4 GHz SoC NuVision Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs delivers a new 2,4 GHz wireless solution with ultra-low transmit and receive power for electronic shelf labels, smart lighting, and building automation.
Read more...Testing next-gen PIC-based transceivers Lambda Test
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Photonic integrated circuits are the cornerstone for building high-speed communication networks enabled by modern high-speed optical transceivers. This application note explores best practices for testing and qualification of PIC-based optical pluggables.
Read more...Bluetooth 5 LE module with uFL connector Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Panasonic has announced a new Bluetooth 5 low-energy module that includes a uFL connector enabling the use of an external antenna in applications where the RF signal is shielded.
Read more...UWB in a nutshell Electrocomp
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MC-1010-18Q is a high-performance GNSS positioning module from LOCOSYS that can support the new GPS L1C and BEIDOU B1C signals.
Read more...GNSS module supports the new GPS L1C signal Electrocomp
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Once a UWB-enabled device like a smartphone, smartwatch, smart key or tile is near another UWB device, the devices start ‘ranging’. Ranging refers to calculating the time of flight (ToF) between devices: the roundtrip time of challenge/response packets.