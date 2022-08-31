Categories

Low-PIM coaxial termination

31 August 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The 1479-4, from API Weinschel, is a low-PIM coaxial termination that operates from DC to 6,5 GHz. It can handle up to 175 W of average power and 10 kW of peak power at 5 μs pulse width and a duty cycle of 0,9%.

This 50 Ω termination can operate over a wide temperature range from -55 to 125°C and is convection cooled using a finned aluminium heatsink. The termination is available in a module with an N-Type male connector.

The connector housing is made from stainless steel and is suitable for commercial, space and military grade applications.


Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Fax: 086 653 2139
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


