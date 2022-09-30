Webinar: AMD Xilinx online training
31 August 2022
News
The Xilinx Spartan-6 is a family of low cost, low power consumption, logic-optimised FPGAs that provide fast and comprehensive connectivity. They offer an efficient, dual-register six-input lookup table (LUT) logic and a rich selection of built-in system-level blocks.
This webinar will be conducted to provide training on the Spartan-6 to Spartan-7 migration. The training session will cover learning the necessary steps to migrate from Spartan-6 FPGA designs with ISE tools to the Spartan-7 series or UltraScale+ FPGA designs with Vivaldo ML tools.
Date: 30 September 2022
Time: 9:00 CAT
To register for this training session visit https://tinyurl.com/bsauy3j5
