Webinar: AMD Xilinx online training

This webinar will be conducted to provide training on the Spartan-6 to Spartan-7 migration. The training session will cover learning the necessary steps to migrate from Spartan-6 FPGA designs with ISE tools to the Spartan-7 series or UltraScale+ FPGA designs with Vivaldo ML tools.

RS Components South Africa has announced the winners of the first Student Project Fund challenge. Launched earlier this year, the challenge was aimed at third- and fourth-year university engineering students from across the country.NASA has released the first images from its largest and most powerful space telescope, as it looks into the universe with unprecedented resolution and sensitivity.This webinar will concentrate on how to rapidly prototype your internet of things (IoT) solutions and learn about implementing novel sensor use cases (such as presence detection, vital sensing, and air quality monitoring) enabled by the XENSIV connected sensor kit.This one-hour webinar will feature a detailed explanation of Infineon CoolSiC Trench Gate Oxide structure and the corresponding advantages in terms of device robustness and performance.The webinar will provide a better understanding of the debug capabilities of the Vitis software platform, how they can be used and in which context.As the trend of digitalisation raises new expectations for communication and cabling technology, Mouser and HARTING have teamed up for a brand-new webinar.Infineon’s principal engineers, Tiam Poh Lau and Yi Wang, will present the ICC80QSG, a multi-mode, quasi-resonant flyback controller and the XDPS2201, a multi-mode, digitally configurable hybrid flyback controller.An example from the Vitis unified software platform tutorial on GitHub will be used to illustrate the development of an application with Vitis Accelerated PL Library on Alveo U50.This webcast titled ‘introduction to multilevel class D amplifiers with MA2304xNS amplifier series’ will be hosted by Power Systems Design and sponsored by Infineon.In this webinar, cutting edge technologies that can increase accuracy, throughput, and product quality in material processing and semiconductor manufacturing will be introduced.