Mornsun AC/DC industrial and medical power supply

Mornsun’s LOF550 series is a 550 W, open-frame industrial and medical power supply that is suitable for body floating applications.
The LOF550 series has a built-in auxiliary fan for forced cooling when necessary. The PSU has an AC input range of 90 to 264 V AC and a DC output voltage ranging from 12 to 48 V DC.
With dimensions of only 40,5 x 127 x 76,2 mm(height x length x width), the low-profile unit is compact and easy to install in tight spaces.
The LOF550 series has a built-in remote on/off feature, remote sense function, and adjustable output voltage. The available protection mechanisms include short-circuit, overvoltage, overcurrent and over temperature. The LOF series come standard with the Mornsun three-year warranty.
The unit is equipped with UL 62368-1 industrial certification, 60601-1 and 2xMOPP medical certification, to support numerous industrial and medical applications such as LED lighting, security, telecommunications, smart homes, and medical devices.
Bidirectional charging turns cars into electrical storage EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
With bidirectional charging, solar power from an installed photovoltaic system can be stored in the batteries of electric cars, and be fed back into the home electrical system when needed.
Read more...Switching to renewable energy solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
As load shedding and power cuts continue to dominate all aspects of our lives, so too do they dominate in industry, and many businesses are looking at innovative ways to reduce dependency on grid power.
Read more...High temperature power inductor from Vishay Electrocomp
Power Electronics / Power Management
Designed for multi-phase, high-current power supplies and input filters in automotive applications, the new high-temperature inductor offers a 50% reduction in DCR over typical power inductors.
Read more...PSU series for mining applications Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
The PVA150-27Bxx series from Mornsun Power is a specialised power supply designed for customers who provide electrical equipment for applications in the coal mining industry, to meet the necessary safety requirements.
Read more...High-power buck-boost converter Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The Maxim Integrated MAX77857 buck-boost converters are high-efficiency, high-performance converters targeted for systems requiring a 2,5 V to 16 V wide input voltage range.