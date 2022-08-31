Categories

Mornsun AC/DC industrial and medical power supply

31 August 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Mornsun’s LOF550 series is a 550 W, open-frame industrial and medical power supply that is suitable for body floating applications.

The LOF550 series has a built-in auxiliary fan for forced cooling when necessary. The PSU has an AC input range of 90 to 264 V AC and a DC output voltage ranging from 12 to 48 V DC.

With dimensions of only 40,5 x 127 x 76,2 mm (height x length x width), the low-profile unit is compact and easy to install in tight spaces.

The LOF550 series has a built-in remote on/off feature, remote sense function, and adjustable output voltage. The available protection mechanisms include short-circuit, overvoltage, overcurrent and over temperature. The LOF series come standard with the Mornsun three-year warranty.

The unit is equipped with UL 62368-1 industrial certification, 60601-1 and 2xMOPP medical certification, to support numerous industrial and medical applications such as LED lighting, security, telecommunications, smart homes, and medical devices.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 66 231 1900
Email: [email protected]
www: www.conical.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Conical Technologies


