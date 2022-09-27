Webinar: Infineon’s XENSIV connected kit

This webinar will concentrate on how to rapidly prototype your internet of things (IoT) solutions and learn about implementing novel sensor use cases (such as presence detection, vital sensing, and air quality monitoring) enabled by the XENSIV connected sensor kit.
To make IoT device development easier and faster for hardware and software engineers, Infineon’s dedicated prototyping platform enables them to implement IoT ideas quickly, easily, and securely.
The XENSIV connected sensor kit (CSK) is Infineon's first holistic, sensor-driven IoT development platform with custom configurations and cloud-based sensor data visualisation, including sensor fusion.
New resonant transformer simplifies PCB layout Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
In LLC applications, the new 5,5 kW transformer design features an integrated inductor in a single package, helping to save PCB space while at the same time simplifying component layouts and reducing the component mounting requirements.
Read more...Ultra-low power, high-precision 24-bit ADC Altron Arrow
Test & Measurement
The AD4130-8 is an ultra-low power, high precision, ADC for low bandwidth battery operated applications allowing for up to sixteen single-ended or eight differential inputs to be converted.
Read more...Students excel in national engineering contest RS Components (SA)
News
RS Components South Africa has announced the winners of the first Student Project Fund challenge. Launched earlier this year, the challenge was aimed at third- and fourth-year university engineering students from across the country.
Read more...Webinar: AMD Xilinx online training
News
The training session will cover learning the necessary steps to migrate from Spartan-6 FPGA designs with ISE tools to the Spartan-7 series or UltraScale+ FPGA designs with Vivaldo ML tools.