Webinar: Infineon’s XENSIV connected kit

31 August 2022 News

This webinar will concentrate on how to rapidly prototype your internet of things (IoT) solutions and learn about implementing novel sensor use cases (such as presence detection, vital sensing, and air quality monitoring) enabled by the XENSIV connected sensor kit.

To make IoT device development easier and faster for hardware and software engineers, Infineon’s dedicated prototyping platform enables them to implement IoT ideas quickly, easily, and securely.

The XENSIV connected sensor kit (CSK) is Infineon's first holistic, sensor-driven IoT development platform with custom configurations and cloud-based sensor data visualisation, including sensor fusion.

Date: 27 September 2022

Time: 15:00 CAT

To register visit https://tinyurl.com/sztxxnnd

For more information contact Gyula Wendler, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9709, [email protected], www.altronarrow.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


