Webinar: Infineon’s XENSIV connected kit

In LLC applications, the new 5,5 kW transformer design features an integrated inductor in a single package, helping to save PCB space while at the same time simplifying component layouts and reducing the component mounting requirements.The AD4130-8 is an ultra-low power, high precision, ADC for low bandwidth battery operated applications allowing for up to sixteen single-ended or eight differential inputs to be converted.RS Components South Africa has announced the winners of the first Student Project Fund challenge. Launched earlier this year, the challenge was aimed at third- and fourth-year university engineering students from across the country.NASA has released the first images from its largest and most powerful space telescope, as it looks into the universe with unprecedented resolution and sensitivity.This webinar will introduce the IMD70xA, Infineon's latest fully-integrated XMC1404 microcontroller and configurable three-phase gate driver 6EDL7141 in one package.The PIC32CM JH microcontroller is a 512 kB Flash, 5 V, Dual CAN FD device that delivers premium features typically only available on more expensive, higher performance devices.The training session will cover learning the necessary steps to migrate from Spartan-6 FPGA designs with ISE tools to the Spartan-7 series or UltraScale+ FPGA designs with Vivaldo ML tools.This one-hour webinar will feature a detailed explanation of Infineon CoolSiC Trench Gate Oxide structure and the corresponding advantages in terms of device robustness and performance.The webinar will provide a better understanding of the debug capabilities of the Vitis software platform, how they can be used and in which context.As the trend of digitalisation raises new expectations for communication and cabling technology, Mouser and HARTING have teamed up for a brand-new webinar.