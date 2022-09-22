Webinar: Exploiting the benefits of wide bandgap SiC devices

This one-hour webinar will feature a detailed explanation of Infineon CoolSiC Trench Gate Oxide structure and the corresponding advantages in terms of device robustness and performance.
It will provide an overview of how Infineon Technologies is investing in wide bandgap (WBG) technology to improve the price-performance ratio of power electronics through advancements in device technology and manufacturing capabilities.
Attendees will also get an overview of the Infineon portfolio of CoolSiC devices.
Webinar topics to be covered:
• SiC trench gate topology provides higher performance without sacrificing reliability.
• Balancing the benefits and compromises when selecting SiC devices over traditional power devices.
• Unleashing new levels of efficiency and performance in real-world applications.
• Criticality of package choice for full utilisation of SiC’s benefits.
• How SiC will change the landscape for designing robust, high-power applications.
