Bidirectional charging turns cars into electrical storage

Infineon and Delta have cooperated on a three-in-one-system that integrates solar, energy storage and charging of electric vehicles. Thanks to bidirectional inverters, the electric car is not only charged, but can also be used as a storage unit to provide power to a household when needed.
Bidirectional energy flows could also be used to implement new vehicle-to-home (V2H) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) solutions.
An average home consumes up to 30 kWh of energy per day. A fully charged car battery with a capacity of between 30 and 100 kWh could therefore theoretically provide a power solution lasting one to three days. Through this, homeowners gain more independence in terms of the power supply.
The new system provided by Delta allows a maximum continuous current of 34 A and achieves peak efficiencies of more than 97,5%. To increase power density, energy-efficient power semiconductors made of silicon carbide (SiC) from Infineon are used. Compared to silicon-based semiconductors, the compound material SiC reduces energy losses by around 50% when converting current. The size of charging stations can also be reduced by about 30%. With SiC, photovoltaic systems become more powerful, charging times at fast-charging stations are shorter, and the range of electric cars 5 to 10% percent higher.
