New broadband high-dynamic range amplifier

31 August 2022

The AMM-7473PSM is a high-linearity, low-noise distributed amplifier that can provide +25 dBm output power across its 400 MHz to 27 GHz band, exhibiting excellent gain flatness over the range.

The AMM-7473PSM can serve either as a linear signal amplifier, or as a saturated driver amplifier for H- or S-diode mixers. Additionally, the AMM-7473PSM incorporates an internal choke inductor which eliminates the need for an external bias tee.

The amplifier provides 17 dB gain and +34 dB output IP3 (third order intercept point). The 4 x 4 mm square housing is available as a surface-mount package.

