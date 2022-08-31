New broadband high-dynamic range amplifier

The AMM-7473PSM is a high-linearity, low-noise distributed amplifier that can provide +25 dBm output power across its 400 MHz to 27 GHz band, exhibiting excellent gain flatness over the range.
The AMM-7473PSM can serve either as a linear signal amplifier, or as a saturated driver amplifier for H- or S-diode mixers. Additionally, the AMM-7473PSM incorporates an internal choke inductor which eliminates the need for an external bias tee.
The amplifier provides 17 dB gain and +34 dB output IP3 (third order intercept point). The 4 x 4 mm square housing is available as a surface-mount package.
Low-PIM coaxial termination
The 1479-4, from API Weinschel, is a low-PIM coaxial termination that operates from DC to 6,5 GHz, and is capable of handling average power up to 75 W.
Wireless 2,4 GHz SoC
Silicon Labs delivers a new 2,4 GHz wireless solution with ultra-low transmit and receive power for electronic shelf labels, smart lighting, and building automation.
Testing next-gen PIC-based transceivers
Photonic integrated circuits are the cornerstone for building high-speed communication networks enabled by modern high-speed optical transceivers. This application note explores best practices for testing and qualification of PIC-based optical pluggables.
Bluetooth 5 LE module with uFL connector
Panasonic has announced a new Bluetooth 5 low-energy module that includes a uFL connector enabling the use of an external antenna in applications where the RF signal is shielded.
UWB in a nutshell
The MC-1010-18Q is a high-performance GNSS positioning module from LOCOSYS that can support the new GPS L1C and BEIDOU B1C signals.
GNSS module supports the new GPS L1C signal
Once a UWB-enabled device like a smartphone, smartwatch, smart key or tile is near another UWB device, the devices start ‘ranging’. Ranging refers to calculating the time of flight (ToF) between devices: the roundtrip time of challenge/response packets.