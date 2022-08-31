Single-cell fuel gauge with integrated processor

The Texas Instruments BQ27Z746 Impedance Track gas gauge solution is a highly integrated, accurate one-series cell gas gauge and protection solution.
The BQ27Z746 device provides a fully integrated pack-based solution with a flash programmable custom reduced instruction-set CPU (RISC), safety protection, differential battery sensing analog output, and authentication for one-series cell Li-ion and Li-polymer battery packs.
The BQ27Z746 gas gauge communicates through an I2C compatible interface and combines an ultra-low power TI BQBMP processor, high accuracy analog measurement capabilities, integrated flash memory, N-CH high-side FET drive, and a SHA-256 authentication transform responder into a complete, high-performance battery management solution.
The unit provides two independent precision 16-bit ADCs, a coulomb counting ADC with current sense resistor down to 1 mΩ, and a voltage ADC for cell voltage and external and internal temperature sensors.
The Impedance Track technology performs the intelligent battery fuel gauging. The system models the battery discharge curve for accurate time-to-empty predictions. It also automatically adjusts for aging-, temperature-, and rate-induced effects on the battery.
Ultra-low power MEMS accelerometer RS Components (SA)
DSP, Micros & Memory
The ADXL367 from Analog Devices is an ultra-low power, three-axis microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) accelerometer that consumes only 0.89 µA at a 100 Hz output data rate.
Read more...New resonant transformer simplifies PCB layout Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
In LLC applications, the new 5,5 kW transformer design features an integrated inductor in a single package, helping to save PCB space while at the same time simplifying component layouts and reducing the component mounting requirements.
Read more...Semi-potted PSUs from Mornsun Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
Mornsun has announced the release of its new LMF500-23BxxUH series power supplies. The fan-less semi-potted AC/DC enclosed power supplies have a universal input range that supports both AC and DC inputs. The series features a high-efficiency and high-reliability design.
Read more...Students excel in national engineering contest RS Components (SA)
News
RS Components South Africa has announced the winners of the first Student Project Fund challenge. Launched earlier this year, the challenge was aimed at third- and fourth-year university engineering students from across the country.
Read more...Getting the best out of SMPS EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon has announced a family of fixed-frequency AC/DC integrated power stages which are integrated with an avalanche rugged CoolMOS high-voltage super-junction MOSFET.