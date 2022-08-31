Single-cell fuel gauge with integrated processor

The Texas Instruments BQ27Z746 Impedance Track gas gauge solution is a highly integrated, accurate one-series cell gas gauge and protection solution.

The BQ27Z746 device provides a fully integrated pack-based solution with a flash programmable custom reduced instruction-set CPU (RISC), safety protection, differential battery sensing analog output, and authentication for one-series cell Li-ion and Li-polymer battery packs.

The BQ27Z746 gas gauge communicates through an I2C compatible interface and combines an ultra-low power TI BQBMP processor, high accuracy analog measurement capabilities, integrated flash memory, N-CH high-side FET drive, and a SHA-256 authentication transform responder into a complete, high-performance battery management solution.

The unit provides two independent precision 16-bit ADCs, a coulomb counting ADC with current sense resistor down to 1 mΩ, and a voltage ADC for cell voltage and external and internal temperature sensors.

The Impedance Track technology performs the intelligent battery fuel gauging. The system models the battery discharge curve for accurate time-to-empty predictions. It also automatically adjusts for aging-, temperature-, and rate-induced effects on the battery.

