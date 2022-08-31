PG-1500 high-amplitude pulse generator

The Pulse Rider series includes a set of fast rise-time pulse generators that offer premium signal integrity with an easy-to-use touch screen display interface (SimpleRider), allowing pulse creation in a few simple touches of the interface.
The signal output voltage can be adjusted up to 50 VPP in a window of ±25 V with 400 picosecond edge rate. Its hardware architecture provides the possibility of generating multiple pulse sequences, such as double, triple or quad pulses, with fully independent timing parameters. The maximum repetition rate of Pulse Rider pulse generator is 400 MHz and the minimum pulse width is 1 ns at 50 V.
Whether it is generating a complex pulse train, a series of radar pulses, pulses for advanced research, laser and optical experiments and semiconductor tests, the PG-1500 is the ideal partner for the most complex tests.
Typical applications include university education and research, UWB signal source and communication, ground-penetrating radar testing, semiconductor characterisation, pulsed laser diode drivers, fast electro-optical modulators, and LIDAR.
Ultra-low power, high-precision 24-bit ADC Altron Arrow
The AD4130-8 is an ultra-low power, high precision, ADC for low bandwidth battery operated applications allowing for up to sixteen single-ended or eight differential inputs to be converted.
New USB and LAN PC oscilloscope Vepac Electronics
The PeakTech P 1330 is a 100 MHz four-channel oscilloscope capable of sampling at 1 Gsamples/s and is ideal for mobile use connected to a laptop computer or as a permanent installation.
Solar photovoltaic installations Comtest
The Seaward PV200 Solar Installation Tester allows electrical safety and performance verification of photovoltaic installations in a safe and easy-to-use device.
Signal generators – the key to reliability Spectrum Concepts
As consumers, we have come to expect an unprecedented level of reliability from our technology. That modern devices deliver this remarkable reliability is a testament not only to the capabilities of modern electronics but also to the intensive testing regime that is carried out on any product before it is released.