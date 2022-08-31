PG-1500 high-amplitude pulse generator

31 August 2022 Test & Measurement

The Pulse Rider series includes a set of fast rise-time pulse generators that offer premium signal integrity with an easy-to-use touch screen display interface (SimpleRider), allowing pulse creation in a few simple touches of the interface.

The signal output voltage can be adjusted up to 50 VPP in a window of ±25 V with 400 picosecond edge rate. Its hardware architecture provides the possibility of generating multiple pulse sequences, such as double, triple or quad pulses, with fully independent timing parameters. The maximum repetition rate of Pulse Rider pulse generator is 400 MHz and the minimum pulse width is 1 ns at 50 V.

Whether it is generating a complex pulse train, a series of radar pulses, pulses for advanced research, laser and optical experiments and semiconductor tests, the PG-1500 is the ideal partner for the most complex tests.

Typical applications include university education and research, UWB signal source and communication, ground-penetrating radar testing, semiconductor characterisation, pulsed laser diode drivers, fast electro-optical modulators, and LIDAR.

Vepac Electronics





