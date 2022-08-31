Getting the best out of SMPS

Infineon has announced a family of fixed-frequency AC/DC integrated power stages. The flyback PWM controllers are integrated with an avalanche rugged CoolMOS high-voltage super-junction MOSFET. These devices support a wide input voltage range with a breakdown voltage of up to 950 V. The PWM controllers are the perfect fit when designing high-efficiency SMPS.
Maximum switching frequency of the family is 65 or 100 kHz and support for continuous (CCM) and discontinuous conduction mode (DCM) is available. The devices have an integrated error amplifier which supports direct feedback.
The components have increased power supply robustness which is enabled by integrated line over-voltage protection and having an ultra-wide input range.
Typical applications include auxiliary power supplies for AC/DC, home appliances, motor control, drives, and solar energy systems.
EZ-PD barrel connector replacement solutions EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
The EZ-PD Barrel Connector Replacement (BCR) is Infineon's highly integrated USB Type-C port controller which seeks to replace legacy barrel connectors of up to 100 W.
Read more...New resonant transformer simplifies PCB layout Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
In LLC applications, the new 5,5 kW transformer design features an integrated inductor in a single package, helping to save PCB space while at the same time simplifying component layouts and reducing the component mounting requirements.
Read more...Semi-potted PSUs from Mornsun Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
Mornsun has announced the release of its new LMF500-23BxxUH series power supplies. The fan-less semi-potted AC/DC enclosed power supplies have a universal input range that supports both AC and DC inputs. The series features a high-efficiency and high-reliability design.
Read more...Switching to renewable energy solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
As load shedding and power cuts continue to dominate all aspects of our lives, so too do they dominate in industry, and many businesses are looking at innovative ways to reduce dependency on grid power.