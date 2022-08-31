Categories

Getting the best out of SMPS

31 August 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Infineon has announced a family of fixed-frequency AC/DC integrated power stages. The flyback PWM controllers are integrated with an avalanche rugged CoolMOS high-voltage super-junction MOSFET. These devices support a wide input voltage range with a breakdown voltage of up to 950 V. The PWM controllers are the perfect fit when designing high-efficiency SMPS.

Maximum switching frequency of the family is 65 or 100 kHz and support for continuous (CCM) and discontinuous conduction mode (DCM) is available. The devices have an integrated error amplifier which supports direct feedback.

The components have increased power supply robustness which is enabled by integrated line over-voltage protection and having an ultra-wide input range.

Typical applications include auxiliary power supplies for AC/DC, home appliances, motor control, drives, and solar energy systems.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, [email protected], www.ebv.com


Tel: +27 21 402 1940
Fax: +27 21 419 6256
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ebv.com
EBV Electrolink


