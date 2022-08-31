Battery charging IC for scalable designs

The ICC80QSG for battery chargers is a PWM controller for flyback topologies operating in quasi-resonant mode and valley switching DCM. It allows for high efficiency of power transfers across a wide operating range. This safe and robust AC-DC solution allows for savings on coil and heatsink, thereby reducing the BoM, and is ideal for battery charging current control.
The device has a high efficiency and exhibits low electromagnetic interference (EMI). Standby power is low under light load and during no-load conditions. The 84 W design is scalable from 65 W to greater than 100 W. This controller has a broad 9 to 21 V output voltage with an efficiency greater than 90%.
Key features of the ICC80QSG are:
• Quasi-resonant mode with switching in valley n, and adjustable QR mode.
• Burst mode operation.
• Configurable hysteresis of brown-in and brown-out.
• Supply, input and output over-voltage and input under-voltage protection.
• Over-temperature protection.
• Open loop protection.
• Adjustable maximum on-time during power limitation phase.
For a shortened design cycle, a 65 W to greater than 100 W flyback-based reference design is available.
