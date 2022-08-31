Categories

Power Electronics / Power Management



Battery charging IC for scalable designs

31 August 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

The ICC80QSG for battery chargers is a PWM controller for flyback topologies operating in quasi-resonant mode and valley switching DCM. It allows for high efficiency of power transfers across a wide operating range. This safe and robust AC-DC solution allows for savings on coil and heatsink, thereby reducing the BoM, and is ideal for battery charging current control.

The device has a high efficiency and exhibits low electromagnetic interference (EMI). Standby power is low under light load and during no-load conditions. The 84 W design is scalable from 65 W to greater than 100 W. This controller has a broad 9 to 21 V output voltage with an efficiency greater than 90%.

Key features of the ICC80QSG are:

• Quasi-resonant mode with switching in valley n, and adjustable QR mode.

• Burst mode operation.

• Configurable hysteresis of brown-in and brown-out.

• Supply, input and output over-voltage and input under-voltage protection.

• Over-temperature protection.

• Open loop protection.

• Adjustable maximum on-time during power limitation phase.

For a shortened design cycle, a 65 W to greater than 100 W flyback-based reference design is available.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS Components (SA)


