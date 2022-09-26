Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Webinar: Novelties in battery-powered applications

31 August 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

This webinar will introduce the IMD70xA, Infineon's latest fully integrated XMC1404 microcontroller and configurable three-phase gate driver 6EDL7141 in one package designed to increase power density and efficiency of battery-operated motor products.

Infineon's solutions for compact, safe and cost-efficient battery chargers will be explored. The webinar will also showcase Infineon’s granular MOSFET portfolio, dedicated battery charging ICs and controllers, allowing designers to select the most suitable implementation. For the shortest time to market, Infineon provides ready-to-use reference designs, including digital design software, which will be covered.

Products/solutions presented in this webinar will target many types of battery-powered applications such as:

• Power and gardening tools.

• e-Bikes.

• e-Scooters.

• Service robots (e.g., vacuum cleaners).

• Other small appliances.

Date: 26 September 2022

Time: 16:00 CAT


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

EZ-PD barrel connector replacement solutions
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
The EZ-PD Barrel Connector Replacement (BCR) is Infineon's highly integrated USB Type-C port controller which seeks to replace legacy barrel connectors of up to 100 W.

Read more...
New resonant transformer simplifies PCB layout
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
In LLC applications, the new 5,5 kW transformer design features an integrated inductor in a single package, helping to save PCB space while at the same time simplifying component layouts and reducing the component mounting requirements.

Read more...
Ultra-low power, high-precision 24-bit ADC
Altron Arrow Test & Measurement
The AD4130-8 is an ultra-low power, high precision, ADC for low bandwidth battery operated applications allowing for up to sixteen single-ended or eight differential inputs to be converted.

Read more...
Semi-potted PSUs from Mornsun
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
Mornsun has announced the release of its new LMF500-23BxxUH series power supplies. The fan-less semi-potted AC/DC enclosed power supplies have a universal input range that supports both AC and DC inputs. The series features a high-efficiency and high-reliability design.

Read more...
Space-grade ICs help the James Webb Telescope peer deep into the cosmos
Altron Arrow News
NASA has released the first images from its largest and most powerful space telescope, as it looks into the universe with unprecedented resolution and sensitivity.

Read more...
Single-cell fuel gauge with integrated processor
RS Components (SA) Power Electronics / Power Management
The Texas Instruments BQ27Z746 Impedance Track gas gauge solution is a highly integrated, accurate one-series cell gas gauge and protection solution

Read more...
Getting the best out of SMPS
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon has announced a family of fixed-frequency AC/DC integrated power stages which are integrated with an avalanche rugged CoolMOS high-voltage super-junction MOSFET.

Read more...
Battery charging IC for scalable designs
RS Components (SA) Power Electronics / Power Management
The ICC80QSG for battery chargers is a PWM controller for flyback topologies operating in quasi-resonant mode and valley switching DCM.

Read more...
New automotive 32-bit MCU based on ARM Cortex-M0+
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The PIC32CM JH microcontroller is a 512 kB Flash, 5 V, Dual CAN FD device that delivers premium features typically only available on more expensive, higher performance devices.

Read more...
Mornsun AC/DC industrial and medical power supply
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
The LOF550 series is a 550 W, open-frame industrial and medical power supply that is suitable for body floating applications with an output voltage range of 12 to 48 V DC.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved