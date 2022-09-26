Webinar: Novelties in battery-powered applications

This webinar will introduce the IMD70xA, Infineon's latest fully integrated XMC1404 microcontroller and configurable three-phase gate driver 6EDL7141 in one package designed to increase power density and efficiency of battery-operated motor products.
Infineon's solutions for compact, safe and cost-efficient battery chargers will be explored. The webinar will also showcase Infineon’s granular MOSFET portfolio, dedicated battery charging ICs and controllers, allowing designers to select the most suitable implementation. For the shortest time to market, Infineon provides ready-to-use reference designs, including digital design software, which will be covered.
Products/solutions presented in this webinar will target many types of battery-powered applications such as:
EZ-PD barrel connector replacement solutions EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
The EZ-PD Barrel Connector Replacement (BCR) is Infineon's highly integrated USB Type-C port controller which seeks to replace legacy barrel connectors of up to 100 W.
Read more...New resonant transformer simplifies PCB layout Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
In LLC applications, the new 5,5 kW transformer design features an integrated inductor in a single package, helping to save PCB space while at the same time simplifying component layouts and reducing the component mounting requirements.
Read more...Ultra-low power, high-precision 24-bit ADC Altron Arrow
Test & Measurement
The AD4130-8 is an ultra-low power, high precision, ADC for low bandwidth battery operated applications allowing for up to sixteen single-ended or eight differential inputs to be converted.
Read more...Semi-potted PSUs from Mornsun Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
Mornsun has announced the release of its new LMF500-23BxxUH series power supplies. The fan-less semi-potted AC/DC enclosed power supplies have a universal input range that supports both AC and DC inputs. The series features a high-efficiency and high-reliability design.
Read more...Getting the best out of SMPS EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon has announced a family of fixed-frequency AC/DC integrated power stages which are integrated with an avalanche rugged CoolMOS high-voltage super-junction MOSFET.