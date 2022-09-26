Webinar: Novelties in battery-powered applications

31 August 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

This webinar will introduce the IMD70xA, Infineon's latest fully integrated XMC1404 microcontroller and configurable three-phase gate driver 6EDL7141 in one package designed to increase power density and efficiency of battery-operated motor products.

Infineon's solutions for compact, safe and cost-efficient battery chargers will be explored. The webinar will also showcase Infineon’s granular MOSFET portfolio, dedicated battery charging ICs and controllers, allowing designers to select the most suitable implementation. For the shortest time to market, Infineon provides ready-to-use reference designs, including digital design software, which will be covered.

Products/solutions presented in this webinar will target many types of battery-powered applications such as:

• Power and gardening tools.

• e-Bikes.

• e-Scooters.

• Service robots (e.g., vacuum cleaners).

• Other small appliances.

Date: 26 September 2022

Time: 16:00 CAT

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





