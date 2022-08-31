New automotive 32-bit MCU based on ARM Cortex-M0+

31 August 2022 DSP, Micros & Memory

Microchip has announced the PIC32CM JH family of microcontrollers (MCU). This family of MCUs is the next generation of the popular SAM C21 family of Arm Cortex-M0+ based MCUs. The PIC32CM JH family of MCUs delivers a variety of popular features plus extended memory options up to 512 kB of flash to help you create designs that need functional safety, enhanced touch or security.

The PIC32CM JH is compatible with AUTOSAR, an open software architecture, providing suppliers with the ability to change to lower-level hardware but keep the original application code, making it easier to migrate between different designs. AUTOSAR-ready is designed to streamline the development process and reduce overall costs. When using AUTOSAR, Microchip offers ASIL B microcontroller abstraction layers (MCALs) for functional safety applications, providing the lower-level hardware interface to the MCU.

Automotive industry OEMs require both functional safety and cybersecurity protection for many in-vehicle applications including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The PIC32CM JH, when paired with one of Microchip’s Trust Anchor TA100 CryptoAutomotive security ICs, is compliant with ISO/SAE 21434, the new cybersecurity standard for automotive applications.

OEMs and other manufacturers now have the option to use an entry-level Arm Cortex-M0+ based MCU to meet compliance requirements previously only available on higher-end MCUs.

For more information contact Andrew Athanasiou, +27 21 525 1703, [email protected], www.altronarrow.com

