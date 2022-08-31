Qorvo delivers longest range Wi-Fi FEM for IoT applications

Qorvo has unveiled a compact integrated front-end module (iFEM) that provides power-efficient and reliable whole-home coverage for Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and eventually Wi-Fi 7 systems. The QPF7250 iFEM extends Wi-Fi range by up to 30% over similar devices while increasing capacity to support more access points for smart homes and the Internet of Things (IoT).
The QPF7250 integrates a 2,4 GHz power amplifier (PA) with DC and RF power detectors, an FCC edgeBoost bulk acoustic wave (BAW) filter, a transmit-receive switch (SP2T) and a bypassable low noise amplifier (LNA) into a single device.
Qorvo edgeBoost filtering technology provides the unique capability of being able to maximise capacity and range by eliminating the need to reduce output power on any Wi-Fi channels, to meet regulatory requirements. Its power amplifier has been optimised for efficiency, resulting in 0,35 W lower power dissipation over previous generations.
Tony Testa, Qorvo director of wireless connectivity product marketing, said, “Qorvo's newest iFEM provides superior power efficiency of up to 1,4 W savings in a four-stream router, better than any other integrated FEM. The very compact QPF7250 makes possible smaller, less intrusive access points and wireless routers. This device is the latest in a growing Qorvo family of highly integrated products that will address operational and architectural flexibility for Wi-Fi 6 and 7 systems, and includes solutions for home gateways, routers and enterprise deployments.”
The QPF7250 iFEM uses 15% less power and generates less heat while increasing range by approximately 10% through higher regulatory-compliant power and leading throughput across Wi-Fi channels 1 through 11. It provides improved range, capacity and coexistence across all available channels, significantly increasing the quality of service.
