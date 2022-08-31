Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

EZ-PD barrel connector replacement solutions

31 August 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Infineon has released a solution to legacy devices using a barrel connection for supplying power. The EZ-PD Barrel Connector Replacement (BCR) is Infineon's highly integrated USB Type-C port controller. It seeks to replace legacy barrel connectors (up to 100 W) or USB micro-B connectors in various devices and equipment including drones, smart speakers, and power tools.

The EZ-PD BCR complies with the latest USB Type-C and USB power delivery (PD) standards. Only a few external components are required, and no firmware development is necessary to be able to utilise this replacement connector.

Two new evaluation platforms are available for customers who want to replace an existing barrel/power input connector with a USB-C connector. Implementation into an end-product allows the system to be powered by any USB-C compliant power adapter.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, [email protected], www.ebv.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 402 1940
Fax: +27 21 419 6256
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ebv.com
Articles: More information and articles about EBV Electrolink


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New resonant transformer simplifies PCB layout
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
In LLC applications, the new 5,5 kW transformer design features an integrated inductor in a single package, helping to save PCB space while at the same time simplifying component layouts and reducing the component mounting requirements.

Read more...
Semi-potted PSUs from Mornsun
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
Mornsun has announced the release of its new LMF500-23BxxUH series power supplies. The fan-less semi-potted AC/DC enclosed power supplies have a universal input range that supports both AC and DC inputs. The series features a high-efficiency and high-reliability design.

Read more...
Single-cell fuel gauge with integrated processor
RS Components (SA) Power Electronics / Power Management
The Texas Instruments BQ27Z746 Impedance Track gas gauge solution is a highly integrated, accurate one-series cell gas gauge and protection solution

Read more...
Getting the best out of SMPS
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon has announced a family of fixed-frequency AC/DC integrated power stages which are integrated with an avalanche rugged CoolMOS high-voltage super-junction MOSFET.

Read more...
Battery charging IC for scalable designs
RS Components (SA) Power Electronics / Power Management
The ICC80QSG for battery chargers is a PWM controller for flyback topologies operating in quasi-resonant mode and valley switching DCM.

Read more...
Webinar: Novelties in battery-powered applications
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
This webinar will introduce the IMD70xA, Infineon's latest fully-integrated XMC1404 microcontroller and configurable three-phase gate driver 6EDL7141 in one package.

Read more...
Mornsun AC/DC industrial and medical power supply
Conical Technologies Power Electronics / Power Management
The LOF550 series is a 550 W, open-frame industrial and medical power supply that is suitable for body floating applications with an output voltage range of 12 to 48 V DC.

Read more...
Bidirectional charging turns cars into electrical storage
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
With bidirectional charging, solar power from an installed photovoltaic system can be stored in the batteries of electric cars, and be fed back into the home electrical system when needed.

Read more...
Switching to renewable energy solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
As load shedding and power cuts continue to dominate all aspects of our lives, so too do they dominate in industry, and many businesses are looking at innovative ways to reduce dependency on grid power.

Read more...
ESD protection diodes with EMI filtering
EBV Electrolink Circuit & System Protection
Vishay has released a new series of ESD protection diodes with EMI filtering in an ultra-compact chip-level package.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved