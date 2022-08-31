EZ-PD barrel connector replacement solutions

31 August 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Infineon has released a solution to legacy devices using a barrel connection for supplying power. The EZ-PD Barrel Connector Replacement (BCR) is Infineon's highly integrated USB Type-C port controller. It seeks to replace legacy barrel connectors (up to 100 W) or USB micro-B connectors in various devices and equipment including drones, smart speakers, and power tools.

The EZ-PD BCR complies with the latest USB Type-C and USB power delivery (PD) standards. Only a few external components are required, and no firmware development is necessary to be able to utilise this replacement connector.

Two new evaluation platforms are available for customers who want to replace an existing barrel/power input connector with a USB-C connector. Implementation into an end-product allows the system to be powered by any USB-C compliant power adapter.

