New Wi-Fi 6E front end module

31 August 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The QPF4656 from Qorvo is a high-power Wi-Fi 6E front end module (FEM) with an operating frequency range of 5,945 to 7,125 GHz. The device can be used as either a power amplifier, a low-noise amplifier, or as a logarithmic power detector.

The module uses the wireless 802.11ax standard, which operates in the C-band. Current consumption is between 250 and 360 mA. The Tx gain of the amplifier is 32 dB and the Rx gain is 14,5 dB. The commercial grade surface-mount package has one antenna port and dimensions of 3 x 3 mm.

Typical applications for the module include wireless access points, IoT, residential gateways, and wireless routers.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, [email protected], www.rfdesign.co.za





