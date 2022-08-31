Semi-potted PSUs from Mornsun

Mornsun has announced the release of its new LMF500-23BxxUH series power supplies. The fan-less semi-potted AC/DC enclosed power supplies have a universal input range that supports both AC and DC inputs. The series features a high-efficiency and high-reliability design.
The high power factor value of the PSUs makes them more economical to operate and very cost effective, with a much lower cost of ownership. The safety insulation and fan-less design make it ideal for industrial and outdoor harsh environment applications.
The LMF500-23BxxUH series offers excellent EMC performance and meets EN/UL62368. EN61558, EN60335, and GB4943 standards, which can be widely used in the areas of industrial, lighting, electricity, security, telecommunication, and smart homes.
The LMF500-23BxxUH series has output short-circuit, over-current, over-voltage and over-temperature protections. Adopting the semi-potted design improved the reliability of the power supply in high-humidity, dusty, and other harsh environments, ensuring better reliability than power supplies with only a conformal coating.
EZ-PD barrel connector replacement solutions EBV Electrolink
The EZ-PD Barrel Connector Replacement (BCR) is Infineon's highly integrated USB Type-C port controller which seeks to replace legacy barrel connectors of up to 100 W.
New resonant transformer simplifies PCB layout
In LLC applications, the new 5,5 kW transformer design features an integrated inductor in a single package, helping to save PCB space while at the same time simplifying component layouts and reducing the component mounting requirements.
Getting the best out of SMPS
Infineon has announced a family of fixed-frequency AC/DC integrated power stages which are integrated with an avalanche rugged CoolMOS high-voltage super-junction MOSFET.
Switching to renewable energy solutions
As load shedding and power cuts continue to dominate all aspects of our lives, so too do they dominate in industry, and many businesses are looking at innovative ways to reduce dependency on grid power.