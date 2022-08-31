Semi-potted PSUs from Mornsun

31 August 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Mornsun has announced the release of its new LMF500-23BxxUH series power supplies. The fan-less semi-potted AC/DC enclosed power supplies have a universal input range that supports both AC and DC inputs. The series features a high-efficiency and high-reliability design.

The high power factor value of the PSUs makes them more economical to operate and very cost effective, with a much lower cost of ownership. The safety insulation and fan-less design make it ideal for industrial and outdoor harsh environment applications.

The LMF500-23BxxUH series offers excellent EMC performance and meets EN/UL62368. EN61558, EN60335, and GB4943 standards, which can be widely used in the areas of industrial, lighting, electricity, security, telecommunication, and smart homes.

The LMF500-23BxxUH series has output short-circuit, over-current, over-voltage and over-temperature protections. Adopting the semi-potted design improved the reliability of the power supply in high-humidity, dusty, and other harsh environments, ensuring better reliability than power supplies with only a conformal coating.

