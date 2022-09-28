Growth in global semiconductor sales slows down

28 September 2022 News

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) has announced that global semiconductor industry sales were $49,0 billion in the month of July 2022, an increase of 7,3% over the July 2021 total of $45,7 billion. However, when compared to the June 2022 total of $50.2 billion, this figure was a marked decrease of 2,3%. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organisation and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“Global semiconductor sales remained strong in July, topping the total from last July, but market growth has slowed substantially in recent months, with year-to-year sales increases dropping into the single digits for the first time since December 2020,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Sales into the Americas market increased 20,9% year-to-year to lead all regions.”

In addition to the Americas, year-to-year sales were up in Europe (15,2%), Japan (13,1%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (4,1%), but down in China (-1,8%). Month-to-month sales increased in Europe (2,7%) and Japan (0,6%), but decreased in the Americas (-2,3%), China (-3,5%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (-3,5%).





