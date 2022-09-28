Categories

Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Distribution appointment

28 September 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Nanjing based Internet of Things (IoT) applications specialist company, Rejeee, which manufactures LPWAN and LoRaWAN sensors and controllers has appointed Otto Wireless Solutions as its local distributor.

Rejeee is oriented to the needs of its customers for IoT applications, with technology development as its core driving force, supplemented by high-quality supplier resources, and is determined to provide customers with continuous delivery of easy-to-use and reliable software and hardware products and solutions.

As a local distributor, the kind of LoRaWAN products that Otto has taken on range from AC controllers, temperature and humidity sensors, water leak sensors to CO2 sensors and vibration sensors. Applications for these sensors include energy monitoring, power plants, and agriculture and farming.

Although these LoRaWAN sensors and controllers are pending ICASA approval, technical details on the products are available.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 791 1033
Fax: +27 11 791 1187
Email: [email protected]
www: www.otto.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Otto Wireless Solutions


