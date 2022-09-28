Distribution appointment

Nanjing based Internet of Things (IoT) applications specialist company, Rejeee, which manufactures LPWAN and LoRaWAN sensors and controllers has appointed Otto Wireless Solutions as its local distributor.
Rejeee is oriented to the needs of its customers for IoT applications, with technology development as its core driving force, supplemented by high-quality supplier resources, and is determined to provide customers with continuous delivery of easy-to-use and reliable software and hardware products and solutions.
As a local distributor, the kind of LoRaWAN products that Otto has taken on range from AC controllers, temperature and humidity sensors, water leak sensors to CO2 sensors and vibration sensors. Applications for these sensors include energy monitoring, power plants, and agriculture and farming.
Although these LoRaWAN sensors and controllers are pending ICASA approval, technical details on the products are available.
Read more...Can you really trust your GPS position? NuVision Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A part of delivering high-integrity positioning is a statistical analysis called RAIM or RAIM+, where the latter takes position analysis to the next level as part of a larger positioning protection package.
Read more...LoRaWAN AC controller Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CT100EU is a remote wireless controller that has a built-in 30 A high-current power relay, capable of switching high-power loads.
Read more...6,0 to 18,0 GHz notch filter bank
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM3170 from Atlanta Micro is an analog-tuneable notch filter bank with notches from 6,0 to 18,0 GHz. Six notch filters with SP6T switches on the input and output are contained in the multi-chip module (MCM).
Read more...Key considerations for Wi-Fi standards for IoT products Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Wi-Fi 6 delivers several new capabilities that will enhance product performance, reliability, or quality of service (QoS), enabling more connected products in the home, and reduced power consumption for improved battery life in battery-operated products.
Read more...New 5G radio with worldwide certification iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced that its 5G NR module RM520N-GL, has been certified to operate on 5G and LTE-A networks in the United States and has achieved worldwide certification from GCF, PTCRB, CE, CCC, RCM, FCC and IC.
Read more...How to achieve ultrafast power supply transient response for RF applications Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Practical methods for achieving an ultrafast power supply transient response in wireless and, especially, RF applications. The article aims to resolve the system designer’s challenge of low signal processing efficiency caused by the power supply transient blanking period and example solutions are presented for different applications.
Read more...Accurate positioning in a tiny form factor Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
ST Microelectronics’ new Teseo-LIV3FL is an easy-to-use, standalone global navigation satellite system (GNSS) module which is able to work from power supplies as low as 1,8 V in addition to the standard 3,3 V.