Vicor showcases highest power density solutions

28 September 2022 News

For the first time ever in Europe, Vicor exhibited its patented power module solutions for LEO and MEO communications satellites. Vicor unveiled modular solutions for powering high-performance ASICs and FPGAs for broadband communications satellites at its first space engineering event in Europe, at Space Comm Expo from 7 to 8 September. Vicor’s radiation-tolerant power solutions provide the ideal power delivery network (PDN) for LEO and MEO satellites which visitors were able to see during Vicor’s in-booth live demonstrations.

The live demonstration, which took place across both days, showed ripple, noise and transient response performance on a 0,8 V, 150 A evaluation board using Vicor’s patented high-density modular solutions.

Vicor also highlighted the advantages of a better way to deliver power by presenting and discussing the following ideas:

• Ideal power delivery network (PDN) – Vicor radiation-tolerant power modules enable the ideal PDN for LEO and MEO satellites, providing high efficiency, high density, low-noise voltage conversion to power advanced network communication ASICs and processors.

• The factorised power architecture (FPA) – FPA factorises power from the traditional single-function DC-DC converter into two distinct functions and power modules: a pre-regulation module (PRM) and a voltage transformation module (VTM). The power switching topologies and control systems of each module are optimised for low noise and power losses, with zero-current and zero-voltage switching. The PRM and VTM components have high density and high efficiency, and the low noise signature allows the VTM to be placed close to the load, minimising board losses in high current applications.

Matt Renola, senior director, global business development, aerospace, defence and satellite, Vicor Corporation, says, “We were delighted to make an entrance into the European space market with our first exhibition in this region showcasing our revolutionary power module solutions. Space Comm Expo is one of the largest exhibitions of its kind in Europe and it provided an excellent opportunity for us to demonstrate our products and their suitability to the space industry. We met with customers in person to discuss how Vicor can support them with the latest designs and innovations in the industry.”

