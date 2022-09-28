Categories

Alexa connect kit SDK for Matter

28 September 2022 News

The Alexa connect kit (ACK) has been developed to make it simpler for device makers to address the challenges of building smart devices with a great user experience. These challenges requires manufacturers to have deep expertise in multiple wireless protocols, complex cloud connectivity, and the necessary maintenance of cloud infrastructure.

Certain brands like Panasonic, Toshiba and Eaton have already leveraged ACK to build products with smart interfaces and exceptional user experiences. With ACK these brands have realised that they need to concentrate only on creating great products while offloading the complex cloud, networking and security firmware requirements to Amazon.

The Alexa connect kit SDK for Matter was announced during Alexa Live 2022. Now device makers connecting products to any Matter-compatible assistant can use the ACK SDK for Matter to deliver the increased interoperability of Matter to their customers.

Device makers using ACK SDK for Matter will also be able to leverage frustration-free setup (FFS) for Matter. FFS [no pun intended – Ed] for Matter will allow customers to benefit from reduced setup frustration and add Matter compliant smart devices to Alexa with a zero-touch experience, where devices are automatically connected to the network and setup can begin as soon as the device is powered on.

ACK SDK for Matter gives device makers the tools they need to deliver experiences with Matter that customers will appreciate. Device makers can take advantage of ACK’s managed services that provide the flexibility and control needed to build differentiated products and provide the insights and capabilities to increase customer engagement and grow their business.

To read more about the ACK SDK for Matter visit https://developer.amazon.com/en-US/alexa/matter


