More than 30 000 visitors to Africa’s largest trade show

28 September 2022 News

After a four-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, the continent’s largest trade show made its return. Taking place from 5-9 September 2022, the Electra Mining Africa event highlighted the importance of Africa’s booming industrial sector.


RS SA marketing director Mellisa Govender and RS SA MD Brian Andrew.

Charlene Hefer, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions, the organiser of Electra Mining Africa, said that visitors were spoiled for choice at this year’s event. “As a five-in-one trade show, it covered everything from mining, electrical and automation to manufacturing, power, and transport. So, there was a lot to see for everyone in those fields. The exhibition halls were broadly categorised across these sectors, while the vast outdoor exhibit area generally lent itself to pump and valve exhibits, water activations ,and those activations with moving parts, like materials handling,” said Hefer.

RS South Africa were among the hundreds of exhibitors at this year’s event. Brian Andrew, MD for RS said that the company was excited to be back after four years to re-engage with customers and suppliers. “So much has happened over the past 24 months and businesses have had to evolve and innovate to keep up with changes in their sectors. Electra Mining provides a unique platform for suppliers and customers to reconnect and collaborate on how to solve current and future challenges. At this year’s event, we showcased a number of products from trusted global brands including our own private label, RS PRO. We also partnered up with a few of our suppliers on our stand this year such as SMC Corporation SA, Teledyne FLIR, CRC and Schneider Electric, to further enhance our offering to visitors on our stand,” he said.

Andrew went on to add that the event provided a bird’s eye view of the country’s various industries, and most importantly provided an invaluable platform to connect with suppliers and customers. “Electra Mining Africa 2022 was a resounding success for us. It provided a platform for us to showcase some of our products and services as well as introduce our amazing team to the hundreds of visitors we had on our stand.”


