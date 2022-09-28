Toshiba launches its third-generation SiC MOSFETs

28 September 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation has announced new power devices, the TWxxNxxxC series, its third-generation silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs that deliver low on-resistance and significantly reduced switching loss. Ten products, five 1200 V and five 650 V products, are available.

Compared to previous SiC MOSFETs, the new products reduce on-resistance per unit area (R DS(ON) A) up to 43%, allowing the drain-source on-resistance gate-drain charge (R DS(ON) *Q gd ) to be lowered by about 80%. This cuts the switching loss by up to 20% and lowers both on-resistance and switching loss. The new products therefore contribute to higher equipment efficiency.

[Side note: The drain-source on-resistance gate-drain charge is an important index that represents the relationship between conduction loss and switching loss].

The company has accomplished this by developing a device structure that reduces on-resistance per unit area by using a structure with a built-in Schottky barrier diode originally developed for the second-generation SiC MOSFETs, and also reduces feedback in the JFET region.

Toshiba will continue to expand its lineup of power devices and to enhance its production facilities, and aims to realise a carbon-free economy by providing high-performance power devices that are easy to use.

Ideal applications for the MOSFET include switching power supplies found in servers, data centres and communication equipment, EV charging stations, photovoltaic inverters, and UPSs.

Credit(s)

EBV Electrolink





