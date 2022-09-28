Toshiba launches its third-generation SiC MOSFETs

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation has announced new power devices, the TWxxNxxxC series, its third-generation silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs that deliver low on-resistance and significantly reduced switching loss. Ten products, five 1200 V and five 650 V products, are available.
Compared to previous SiC MOSFETs, the new products reduce on-resistance per unit area (RDS(ON)A) up to 43%, allowing the drain-source on-resistance gate-drain charge (RDS(ON)*Qgd) to be lowered by about 80%. This cuts the switching loss by up to 20% and lowers both on-resistance and switching loss. The new products therefore contribute to higher equipment efficiency.
[Side note: The drain-source on-resistance gate-drain charge is an important index that represents the relationship between conduction loss and switching loss].
The company has accomplished this by developing a device structure that reduces on-resistance per unit area by using a structure with a built-in Schottky barrier diode originally developed for the second-generation SiC MOSFETs, and also reduces feedback in the JFET region.
Toshiba will continue to expand its lineup of power devices and to enhance its production facilities, and aims to realise a carbon-free economy by providing high-performance power devices that are easy to use.
Ideal applications for the MOSFET include switching power supplies found in servers, data centres and communication equipment, EV charging stations, photovoltaic inverters, and UPSs.
DIN rail mount DC-DC converter
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new DIN rail mount DC-DC converter from MEAN WELL has an output power rating of 60 W from a wide input voltage range of 18 to 75 V DC, in a module with a width of only 52 mm.
Read more...DIN rail mount DC-DC converter Current Automation
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new DIN rail mount DC-DC converter from MEAN WELL has an output power rating of 60 W from a wide input voltage range of 18 to 75 V DC, in a module with a width of only 52 mm.
Read more...New expanded line-up of high-power PSUs Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The 10000 series from Elektro-Automatik includes over 180 new models, offering a greater range of power from the smallest range of 0 to 600 W to the largest of 0 to 30 kW.
Read more...GYSFLASH battery charger Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
With a current output of 10 A, the GYSFLASH 10.36/48 PL is a multi-voltage charger designed to recharge batteries of 36 V and 48 V found on many recreational vehicles.
Read more...Compact motor control SiP from Microchip EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
The new dsPIC33EDV64MC205 system in package (SiP) from Microchip is a compact, cost-effective solution for industrial, automotive, consumer or medical motor control applications.