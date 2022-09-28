Ultra-compact high-performance wireless modules

28 September 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Mipot has launched a new MiP (Mipot IoT Protocols) wireless modules series for low power area networks (LPWAN). The ultra-lowpower MiP series is extremely compact at an area less than 1 cm2, and features LGA pattern technology, high radio performance and embedded up-to-date IoT stacks to simplify designs. The MiP series provides flexibility to your IoT design and represents a complete solution for the current wireless communication market.

The new Mipot series, integrating the STM32WL chipset, allows a choice between a standalone module or a high-end module. The standalone module is equipped with one specific protocol including LoRaWAN, wM-Bus, or Mipot LoRa Network, and has standard UART, SPI and I2C peripheral interfaces. The high-end modules have multiple protocols embedded and an internal open MCU featuring an ARM Cortex M4/M0+ allowing installation of a proprietary application. The optional Secure Element guarantees maximum security.

Designed to be deployed globally, the modules support communications in frequency bands used in Europe, USA, South America, Africa, India, Australia and the Pacific Area.

Suitable applications for the new MiP series include asset tracking, smart agriculture, renewable energy monitoring, smart cities, smart buildings, automatic metering system, home automation, industrial IIoT, and healthcare monitoring. The ease of use of the MiP series helps reduce the time-to-market for new IoT products and easily deploy the product globally.

Visit http://bitly.ws/u4jh to view an online document detailing this new series.

