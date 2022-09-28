Nordic announces its first Wi-Fi 6 dual-band chip

Nordic Semiconductor has announced its entry into the Wi-Fi wireless IoT market with the introduction of the nRF7002, an ultra-low power, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 companion IC. The launch allows Nordic to offer all three of the world’s most popular wireless IoT technologies: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cellular IoT.
The nRF7002 is described as a ‘companion IC’ which means it is designed to provide seamless Wi-Fi connectivity and Wi-Fi-based SSID sniffing of local Wi-Fi hubs when used alongside Nordic’s existing products. These include the nRF52 and nRF53 series multiprotocol systems-on-chip (SoCs), and nRF91 series cellular IoT systems-in-package (SiPs). The nRF7002 can also be used in conjunction with non-Nordic host devices.
Developing Nordic-based Wi-Fi 6 applications will be as simple as developing any other Nordic wireless IoT application, using the same devtools and nRF Connect SDK.
Wi-Fi forms an integral part of the smart home Matter protocol championed by Apple, Amazon, Google, Samsung, and hundreds of other companies in consumer IoT. By adding Wi-Fi to its product range Nordic will now support all three wireless protocols used in Matter.
“We were able to bring our first Wi-Fi IC to market very quickly as a result of acquiring an extremely capable Wi-Fi team alongside a portfolio of Wi-Fi assets that team had already developed,” says Nordic CTO/EVP of R&D; and strategy, Svein-Egil Nielsen. “Nordic has also ensured that developing Nordic-based Wi-Fi 6 applications will be as simple as developing any other Nordic wireless IoT application, including using the same development tools and nRF Connect SDK.”
The nRF7002 is supplied in a 6 x 6 mm QFN package and is currently available for sampling.
