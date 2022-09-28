Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

IoT connectivity: How to choose the right cellular technology

28 September 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

By Sabrina Bochen, director of product planning and marketing, u-blox.

The number of cellular IoT connections that are currently online has reached 1,9 billion and this number is expected to almost triple in the next five years to 5,5 billion. A close to 20% year-on-year growth gives an idea of just how much demand for cellular connectivity hardware is likely to grow.

Within these staggering figures are millions of existing IoT devices that will have to upgrade their connectivity hardware. Around the world, MNOs are shutting down aging 2G and 3G networks to free up resources for more modern, higher-performing 4G and 5G networks. When MNOs sunset legacy networks, devices that depend on those legacy technologies need to be upgraded, or they will become obsolete. This includes millions of telematics trackers, smart meters, and other devices.

Whether you are upgrading existing devices or building new ones, at some point you’ll face a challenging and potentially high-stakes decision: selecting the right connectivity technology for your specific IoT solution. Reach too far into the future, and you’ll risk hitting the market with a solution before the infrastructure it depends on is widely deployed. Fail to follow the latest market trends, and you might see your solution become obsolete before its time.

4G LTE technologies cover an almost continuous performance spectrum, ranging from very low bandwidth technologies with very low power consumption to higher bandwidth ones that consume much more.

At the lower end of the spectrum, LTE Cat 1 is a widely deployed cellular IoT connectivity technology for medium-data-rate and low-latency applications such as video surveillance and point-of-sale terminals. Its global coverage has also made it ideal for mobile applications such as vehicle telematics.

Even lower on the spectrum lie LTE-M and NB-IoT, the two most recent additions to 4G LTE. Designed to offer low-power wide area (LPWA) connectivity, LTE-M and NB-IoT were created with the upcoming 5G standards in mind. Because they build into the technological structure of 5G networks, they are considered both 4G and 5G technologies.

Unlike 4G, 5G is not a continuum but rather, a collection of technologies with three distinct sets of performance levels. Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) focuses on the high data rates that have been promised. Massive machine-type communication (mMTC) is the continuation of the LPWA communication offered by LTE-M and NB-IoT. Ultra-reliable low latency communication (uRLLC) was created to open up new use cases in robotics and autonomous vehicles.

5G’s initial technological triad left a gaping hole in the performance area currently covered by LTE Cat 1 and LTE Cat 4. The latest release of the 5G standard fixed this omission by introducing 5G Reduced Capability (RedCap). Essentially a stripped-down version of eMBB, it has at most two receive antennas and no carrier aggregation, supports fewer MIMO layers, and provides an option for half-duplex FDD. All these performance reductions bring its pricing closer to the range of today’s LTE Cat 1 and LTE Cat 4 solutions.

With 5G covering the full spectrum of use cases, should we expect 4G LTE network sunsets anytime soon? According to Ericsson’s latest Mobility Report, 5G will make up less than 50% of global connections in 2027.

There’s a lot of inertia in the system, and transitioning billions of subscribers takes time. It is anticipated that for at least the next five, if not ten years, there will likely be no place on earth with 5G coverage that does not also have 4G coverage. In other words, 4G LTE is, at least for the foreseeable future, here to stay.

With the choice between 4G LTE and 5G out of the way, we can direct our attention to the actual decision factors that should guide the selection of the most appropriate cellular technology. The decision should be based on the specific use case at hand, guided by the following key questions:

1. Does the device need global connectivity, or will it only be deployed in one technological market?

2. How price sensitive is the application?

3. How much power does the application consume, and what are expectations in terms of power autonomy?

4. Is the application deployed in hard-to-reach locations with typically poor cellular reception?

5. How much data does the application transmit?

6. Does the application require positioning capabilities, and to what accuracy?

Therefore, to summarise briefly, if you are bringing an IoT device to market in the next two years, your most common options for IoT deployments are LPWA technologies (NB-IoT, LTE-M) and LTE Cat 1. If, instead, you are looking three or more years out in a region where mobile network operators tend to be early movers, you might also consider 5G RedCap as a more capable alternative for LTE Cat 1, particularly for consumer wearables and stationary, long-lifecycle IoT applications.

Table 1 highlights the principal technological benefits of the cellular IoT technologies and information about their availability.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Fax: 086 653 2139
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Nordic Thingy:53 wins Best IoT Innovation of the year
RF Design DSP, Micros & Memory
Nordic Semiconductor’s Nordic Thingy:53 has been named the ‘Best IoT Innovation of the year’ in the Electronics Maker (EM) Best Awards 2022.

Read more...
Smallest full-band, precision GNSS antenna on the market
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SSL990XF utilises a derivative of Tallysman’s patented VeroStar antenna element to provide full GNSS + L-band corrections frequency coverage.

Read more...
Can you really trust your GPS position?
NuVision Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A part of delivering high-integrity positioning is a statistical analysis called RAIM or RAIM+, where the latter takes position analysis to the next level as part of a larger positioning protection package.

Read more...
LoRaWAN AC controller
Otto Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CT100EU is a remote wireless controller that has a built-in 30 A high-current power relay, capable of switching high-power loads.

Read more...
New PMIC controls up to six independent power rails
RF Design Power Electronics / Power Management
The Nordic nPM6001 becomes the second member of Nordic’s PMIC range, adding capability to supply and supervise up to six independent power rails.

Read more...
6,0 to 18,0 GHz notch filter bank
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM3170 from Atlanta Micro is an analog-tuneable notch filter bank with notches from 6,0 to 18,0 GHz. Six notch filters with SP6T switches on the input and output are contained in the multi-chip module (MCM).

Read more...
VSWR, return loss and transmission loss vs transmission power
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
In an ideal RF system, all the energy from the RF source is transferred to the load. However, this does not happen, and factors like impedance mismatch and losses need to be considered.

Read more...
Key considerations for Wi-Fi standards for IoT products
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Wi-Fi 6 delivers several new capabilities that will enhance product performance, reliability, or quality of service (QoS), enabling more connected products in the home, and reduced power consumption for improved battery life in battery-operated products.

Read more...
New 5G radio with worldwide certification
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced that its 5G NR module RM520N-GL, has been certified to operate on 5G and LTE-A networks in the United States and has achieved worldwide certification from GCF, PTCRB, CE, CCC, RCM, FCC and IC.

Read more...
How to achieve ultrafast power supply transient response for RF applications
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Practical methods for achieving an ultrafast power supply transient response in wireless and, especially, RF applications. The article aims to resolve the system designer’s challenge of low signal processing efficiency caused by the power supply transient blanking period and example solutions are presented for different applications.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved