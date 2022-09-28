Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Computer/Embedded Technology



Print this page printer friendly version

Embedded box PC for AI applications

28 September 2022 Computer/Embedded Technology

AAEON has released two new fanless embedded box PCs, the Boxer-8640AI and the Boxer-8641AI, both of which are suited to AI edge applications.

The Boxer-8640AI incorporates an Nvidia Jetson AGX Orin 32GB. Combined with a 1792-core Amper GPU with Tensor cores, the PC is capable of handling AI-intensive analysis. The small PC supports four RJ45 ports with PoE, and RS232/422/485 and CAN bus is also available. Storage interfaces include an M.2 key, M key and SATA.

The Boxer 8641AI also incorporates the Nvidia Jetson AGX Orin core and can accommodate up to 32 GB LPDDR5x RAM. Multi-storage options include 64 GB eMMC, microSD slot and a standard 2,5 inch drive bay. The unit supports M.2 key E, key B and Key M devices. Two GbE LAN ports are supported.

Both units feature an eight-core ARM v8.2 64-bit CPU and come with support for Linux with NVIDIA Jetpack 5.0.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Webinar: Semiconductors in a high-availability power distribution system
Altron Arrow News
ADAS/AD and X-by-wire systems introduce new functional safety requirements to the power distribution system (PDS). Infineon has developed products families for this application in accordance with ISO 26262:2018.

Read more...
High-accuracy voltage regulator
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The LD56020 from STMicroelectronics is a high-accuracy voltage regulator which provides 0,2 A of current, with a voltage output available from 0,6 to 4,0 V in 50 mV steps.

Read more...
ST releases TouchGFX 4.20
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has released version 4.20 of its TouchGFX user-interface design software for STM32 microcontrollers. The latest updates include support for ST’s new NeoChrom graphics accelerator.

Read more...
Future-proofing an organisation using edge computing
Computer/Embedded Technology
Processing intelligent data for real-time decision-making is the next frontier for infrastructure evolution and will help to drive technologies like IoT and artificial intelligence powered applications.

Read more...
Fully integrated controller for smart chargers
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The ST-ONE is the world’s first digital controller embedding ARM Cortex M0+ core, an offline programmable controller with synchronous rectification, and USB PD PHY in a single package.

Read more...
Key considerations for Wi-Fi standards for IoT products
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Wi-Fi 6 delivers several new capabilities that will enhance product performance, reliability, or quality of service (QoS), enabling more connected products in the home, and reduced power consumption for improved battery life in battery-operated products.

Read more...
High-precision bidirectional current monitor
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
These high-precision bidirectional current monitors from Diodes Incorporated are capable of accurately measuring very low sense voltages at low BoM costs.

Read more...
Ultra-low power three-axis MEMS accelerometer
Altron Arrow Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ADXL367 from Analog Devices is an ultra-low power, three-axis microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) accelerometer that consumes only 0,89 µA at a 100 Hz output data rate.

Read more...
How to achieve ultrafast power supply transient response for RF applications
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Practical methods for achieving an ultrafast power supply transient response in wireless and, especially, RF applications. The article aims to resolve the system designer’s challenge of low signal processing efficiency caused by the power supply transient blanking period and example solutions are presented for different applications.

Read more...
Tiny protection for USB ports
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The new TPS25946 from Texas Instruments is an input-power protection eFuse with bi-directional current support and offers robust protection against voltage surges, short-circuits and in-rush current.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved