Embedded box PC for AI applications

AAEON has released two new fanless embedded box PCs, the Boxer-8640AI and the Boxer-8641AI, both of which are suited to AI edge applications.
The Boxer-8640AI incorporates an Nvidia Jetson AGX Orin 32GB. Combined with a 1792-core Amper GPU with Tensor cores, the PC is capable of handling AI-intensive analysis. The small PC supports four RJ45 ports with PoE, and RS232/422/485 and CAN bus is also available. Storage interfaces include an M.2 key, M key and SATA.
The Boxer 8641AI also incorporates the Nvidia Jetson AGX Orin core and can accommodate up to 32 GB LPDDR5x RAM. Multi-storage options include 64 GB eMMC, microSD slot and a standard 2,5 inch drive bay. The unit supports M.2 key E, key B and Key M devices. Two GbE LAN ports are supported.
Both units feature an eight-core ARM v8.2 64-bit CPU and come with support for Linux with NVIDIA Jetpack 5.0.
The LD56020 from STMicroelectronics is a high-accuracy voltage regulator which provides 0,2 A of current, with a voltage output available from 0,6 to 4,0 V in 50 mV steps.
STMicroelectronics has released version 4.20 of its TouchGFX user-interface design software for STM32 microcontrollers. The latest updates include support for ST’s new NeoChrom graphics accelerator.
Wi-Fi 6 delivers several new capabilities that will enhance product performance, reliability, or quality of service (QoS), enabling more connected products in the home, and reduced power consumption for improved battery life in battery-operated products.
Practical methods for achieving an ultrafast power supply transient response in wireless and, especially, RF applications. The article aims to resolve the system designer’s challenge of low signal processing efficiency caused by the power supply transient blanking period and example solutions are presented for different applications.
The new TPS25946 from Texas Instruments is an input-power protection eFuse with bi-directional current support and offers robust protection against voltage surges, short-circuits and in-rush current.