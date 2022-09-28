Embedded box PC for AI applications

28 September 2022 Computer/Embedded Technology

AAEON has released two new fanless embedded box PCs, the Boxer-8640AI and the Boxer-8641AI, both of which are suited to AI edge applications.

The Boxer-8640AI incorporates an Nvidia Jetson AGX Orin 32GB. Combined with a 1792-core Amper GPU with Tensor cores, the PC is capable of handling AI-intensive analysis. The small PC supports four RJ45 ports with PoE, and RS232/422/485 and CAN bus is also available. Storage interfaces include an M.2 key, M key and SATA.

The Boxer 8641AI also incorporates the Nvidia Jetson AGX Orin core and can accommodate up to 32 GB LPDDR5x RAM. Multi-storage options include 64 GB eMMC, microSD slot and a standard 2,5 inch drive bay. The unit supports M.2 key E, key B and Key M devices. Two GbE LAN ports are supported.

Both units feature an eight-core ARM v8.2 64-bit CPU and come with support for Linux with NVIDIA Jetpack 5.0.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





