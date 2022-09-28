UV-resistant GRP enclosures

28 September 2022 Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

Glass reinforced polyester (GRP) enclosures from Hammond Manufacturing are lightweight and corrosion resistant. They are also UV-resistant, enabling them to be installed indoors and in outdoor areas.

The new black 1590ZGRPBK family offers the same eighteen sizes as the well-established and field-proven 1590ZGRP grey family. The new design offers better impact resistance and all sizes have the additional feature of shelves moulded into the base, fitted with threaded inserts to aid retention of a PCB or the housed equipment. The thick wall design provides good thermal insulation as well as impact resistance.

The family is designed for use as instrument enclosures, electric, hydraulic or pneumatic control housings, electrical junction boxes or terminal wiring enclosures. The familyis ideal for housing equipment that uses Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or other non-wired communication technologies, as the antennas can be safely positioned inside the enclosure without suffering signal attenuation.

For more information contact Communica, +27 12 657 3500, [email protected], www.communica.co.za





