iiDENTIFii recognised as Africa’s top tech innovator

28 September 2022 News

After a four-month long competition, KPMG Private Enterprise has announced the winner of its Tech Innovator in Africa Awards where iiDENTIFii took the top spot, followed closely by Chekkit Technologies Inc in second place and Troygoldin in third place. Following the incredible success of the inaugural competition last year, KPMG again called out to tech innovators across the continent to bring their innovations to the table with the aim of not only highlighting new technology breakthroughs that transform and revolutionise businesses in diverse industries, but to identify those businesses truly leading the pack. Th global awards event will be taking place in Lisbon, Portugal in November 2022.

iiDENTIFii is a proven enterprise-grade facial biometric digital authentication and automated onboarding platform which protects organisations and individuals against identity fraud. It verifies an individual’s digital identity and authenticates their physical presence in an online world. The technology meets governance and legislative requirements, and plugs seamlessly into existing infrastructures, including mobile and web-based platforms.

iiDENTIFii stood out this year, given its level of innovation, long-term potential and the quality of its pitch, and will now participate in a global final with the winners of each of the participating countries. The company will not only be recognised for its business approach on the global stage but will also have the chance to network with other industry experts and tech innovators across the globe.

“The entire iiDENTIFii team is honoured to have won this prestigious competition. We’ve been inspired by all the world-class innovators who were in the running throughout Africa. As Africa’s representative for the global finals, we’re determined to make our continent proud when we compete on the global stage, at the Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon in November,” said Lance Fanaroff, co-founder and chief strategy officer of iiDENTIFii.

“Africa is ripe with innovation and this competition truly showcases Africa’s leading tech innovators on a local and global scale, demonstrating the impact that the fastest-growing tech innovators are having across the globe. We opened the competition in February this year and had an overwhelming response with 159 applications from across the continent, almost double compared to the number of applications received last year. This demonstrates not only the growing tech innovation in Africa but indicates the appetite for African tech businesses to be recognised and scale their operations for the greater good of the continent and its people,” says Alan Barr, partner and head of private enterprise at KPMG.

Barr adds: “Africa’s tech market has seen exponential growth after the past few years and there is no doubt that this year’s participants have addressed real economic and business challenges, using tech as not only a solution driver, but to drive new opportunities that provide the continent with growth, efficiency and sustainability. Congratulations to iiDENTIFii on being recognised as KPMG’s Tech Innovator in Africa. It is extremely well deserved, and we look forward to backing you on the global stage in two months’ time.”

For more information, visit https://iidentifii.com






