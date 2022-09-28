Categories

A smarter scope for faster circuit debugging

28 September 2022 Test & Measurement

PicoTechnology has announced the PicoScope 6000E series FlexRes oscilloscopes, featuring eight channels with 500 MHz bandwidth, 16 digital channels, and resolution of 8, 10 or 12 bits. The products work with PicoScope 6 application software, which takes full advantage of the latest PC performance and display capabilities, showing clean, crisp waveforms on screens of any size and resolution. The top-of-the range PicoScope 6824E has dual 5 GS/s analog to digital converters and 4 gigasamples of capture memory as standard. It offers a rich set of built-in tools for embedded systems debug, including DeepMeasure that captures the measurement results of each one in up to a million cycles.

Having a combined eight analog + 16 digital channels challenges faced by engineers when debugging complex IoT and embedded systems that have mixed analog and digital elements, such as serial and parallel communications with high-speed, low-voltage signalling.

FlexRes architecture allows the hardware to be configured by the user to optimise either the sampling rate, to 5 GS/s at 8-bit resolution, or up to 12-bit resolution with 1,25 GS/s sampling. For diverse applications such as capturing and decoding fast digital signals, or looking for distortion in sensitive analog signals, flexible resolution allows both measurements to be made with the same oscilloscope.

The advantage of deep capture memory is the ability to capture long-duration events while maintaining a high sample rate, which means that the oscilloscope can make the best use of its bandwidth. The PicoScope 6824E, with standard 4 GS memory, can capture a 200-millisecond signal at a sampling rate of 5 GS/s, with a resulting 200 ps resolution. Deep captures can be explored with the included waveform buffer navigator and zoomed in by up to a million times using the zoom/pan controls.

PicoScope 6 also includes decoders for 21 serial protocols as well as parallel bus decoding of the digital channels. The most recent additions to the list of supported protocols are BroadR-Reach (100BASE-T1) Automotive Ethernet, Manchester and DALI. More protocol decoding is in development and will be deployed as free-of-charge updates when available.

The PicoScope 6000E series has better than -50 dB harmonic distortion at 1 MHz and over 60 dB SFDR on the 6824E model. Baseline noise specification is less than 150 µV RMS on the most sensitive range.

Included in the PicoScope 6000E series is an arbitrary waveform generator capable of 200 MS/s, and a 50 MHz function generator with built-in sine, square, triangle, ramp up/down, Gaussian and half-sine functions.

For more information visit http://bitly.ws/tS2u


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1821
Fax: +27 11 608 1525
Email: [email protected]
www: www.comtest.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Comtest


