Fully integrated controller for smart chargers

The ST-ONE is the world’s first digital controller embedding ARM Cortex M0+ core, an offline programmable controller with synchronous rectification, and USB PD PHY in a single package.This system is specifically designed to control ZVS non-complementary active clamp flyback converters to create high power density chargers and adapters with USB-PD interface.
The device includes an active clamp flyback controller and an 800 V HV start-up on the primary side, and a microcontroller and all the peripherals required to control the conversion and the USB-PD communication on the secondary side. The two sides are connected through an embedded galvanically-isolated dual communication channel. By using a non-complementary control technique and specifically designed power modes, the device reaches both high efficiency and low no-load power consumption.
An ARM 32-bit Cortex-M0+ MCU with 64 kB flash memory is used for digital power control, and a USB protocol firmware programmable secondary side MCU controls both the synchronous rectifier and ZVS active clamp flyback on the primary side to improve system efficiency. High switching-frequency operations in companion with a MasterGaN power stage allows the use of smaller magnetic components, including planar transformers.
The device is delivered with a pre-loaded firmware which handles both the power conversion and the communication protocols for USB-PD including optional PPS and electronically marked cable management.
Ultra-low power MEMS accelerometer RS Components (SA)
DSP, Micros & Memory
The ADXL367 from Analog Devices is an ultra-low power, three-axis microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) accelerometer that consumes only 0.89 µA at a 100 Hz output data rate.
Power Electronics / Power Management
In LLC applications, the new 5,5 kW transformer design features an integrated inductor in a single package, helping to save PCB space while at the same time simplifying component layouts and reducing the component mounting requirements.
Test & Measurement
The AD4130-8 is an ultra-low power, high precision, ADC for low bandwidth battery operated applications allowing for up to sixteen single-ended or eight differential inputs to be converted.
News
This webinar will concentrate on how to rapidly prototype your internet of things (IoT) solutions and learn about implementing novel sensor use cases (such as presence detection, vital sensing, and air quality monitoring) enabled by the XENSIV connected sensor kit.