Fully integrated controller for smart chargers

28 September 2022 DSP, Micros & Memory

The ST-ONE is the world’s first digital controller embedding ARM Cortex M0+ core, an offline programmable controller with synchronous rectification, and USB PD PHY in a single package.This system is specifically designed to control ZVS non-complementary active clamp flyback converters to create high power density chargers and adapters with USB-PD interface.

The device includes an active clamp flyback controller and an 800 V HV start-up on the primary side, and a microcontroller and all the peripherals required to control the conversion and the USB-PD communication on the secondary side. The two sides are connected through an embedded galvanically-isolated dual communication channel. By using a non-complementary control technique and specifically designed power modes, the device reaches both high efficiency and low no-load power consumption.

An ARM 32-bit Cortex-M0+ MCU with 64 kB flash memory is used for digital power control, and a USB protocol firmware programmable secondary side MCU controls both the synchronous rectifier and ZVS active clamp flyback on the primary side to improve system efficiency. High switching-frequency operations in companion with a MasterGaN power stage allows the use of smaller magnetic components, including planar transformers.

The device is delivered with a pre-loaded firmware which handles both the power conversion and the communication protocols for USB-PD including optional PPS and electronically marked cable management.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





