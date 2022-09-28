New 5G radio with worldwide certification

Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced that its 5G NR module RM520N-GL, has been certified to operate on 5G and LTE-A networks in the United States and has achieved worldwide certification from GCF, PTCRB, CE, CCC, RCM, FCC and IC. With these certifications, RM520N-GL customers can commercially deploy their home gateways, industrial routers, industrial automation devices, unmanned delivery vehicles, robots, drones, consumer and industrial laptops, and other next-generation IoT applications on 5G and LTE-A networks.

“This confirms our commitment to drive innovation and provide our global customers with highly reliable, best-in-class IoT solutions, which will help accelerate the next wave of 5G IoT applications,” said Norbert Muhrer, president and CSO of Quectel.

Based on Qualcomm’s SDX62 platform, the RM520N-GL supports both 5G NSA and SA modes, as well as R16 enhanced features such as ultra-high bandwidth, millisecond-level latency, 5G network slicing and ultra-reliability. Targeting global markets, this module is designed to support 28 major sub-6GHz bands worldwide, is backwards compatible with LTE-A/3G networks, and features integrated GNSS for location services.

The RM520N-GL supports downlink and uplink NR 2 x Carrier Aggregation (CA) and all three combinations of sub-6GHz time division duplex (TDD) and frequency division duplex (FDD) CA. These features enable the RM520N-GL to have maximum downlink rates of up to 3,4 Gbps and maximum uplink rates of up to 900 Mbps. These data rates meet the needs of industry applications requiring enhanced mobile broadband and reliable communication capabilities, such as fixed wireless access (FWA), mobile broadband equipment and industrial automation.

