Ultra-low power three-axis MEMS accelerometer

Unlike accelerometers that use power duty cycling to achieve low power consumption, the ADXL367 does not alias input signals by under-sampling, but samples the full bandwidth of the sensor at all data rates.
The accelerometer always provides 14-bit output resolution and 8-bit formatted data is offered for more efficient single-byte transfers when a lower resolution is sufficient. 12-bit formatted data is also provided for ADXL362 design compatibility. Measurement ranges of ±2 g, ±4 g, and ±8 g are available, with a resolution of 0,25 mg/LSB on the ±2 g range.
The ADXL367 has many features to enable true system-level power reduction. It includes a deep multimode first in, first out (FIFO) output, a built-in micropower temperature sensor, an internal analog-to-digital converter (ADC) for synchronous conversion of an additional analog input with interrupt capability, single-tap and double-tap detection that can operate at any output data rate with only an added 35 nA of current, and a state machine to prevent false triggering. In addition, the ADXL367 has provisions for external control of the sampling time and/or an external clock.
The ADXL367 operates on a wide 1,1 to 3,6 V supply range, and is available in a 2,2 x 2,3 x 0,87 mm package.
New resonant transformer simplifies PCB layout Altron Arrow
In LLC applications, the new 5,5 kW transformer design features an integrated inductor in a single package, helping to save PCB space while at the same time simplifying component layouts and reducing the component mounting requirements.
Ultra-low power, high-precision 24-bit ADC Altron Arrow
The AD4130-8 is an ultra-low power, high precision, ADC for low bandwidth battery operated applications allowing for up to sixteen single-ended or eight differential inputs to be converted.
Webinar: Infineon's XENSIV connected kit Altron Arrow
This webinar will concentrate on how to rapidly prototype your internet of things (IoT) solutions and learn about implementing novel sensor use cases (such as presence detection, vital sensing, and air quality monitoring) enabled by the XENSIV connected sensor kit.
Webinar: Newly developed flyback controllers Altron Arrow
Infineon’s principal engineers, Tiam Poh Lau and Yi Wang, will present the ICC80QSG, a multi-mode, quasi-resonant flyback controller and the XDPS2201, a multi-mode, digitally configurable hybrid flyback controller.
High-power buck-boost converter Altron Arrow
The Maxim Integrated MAX77857 buck-boost converters are high-efficiency, high-performance converters targeted for systems requiring a 2,5 V to 16 V wide input voltage range.