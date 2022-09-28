GYSFLASH battery charger

28 September 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

With a current output of 10 A, the GYSFLASH 10.36/48 PL is a multi-voltage charger designed to recharge batteries of 36 V and 48 V found on many recreational vehicles such as electric bicycles, trolleys, golf carts, forklifts or stationary devices like uninterrupted power supplies (UPSs). The charger is designed to charge lead-acid batteries (Gel, AGM or Liquid), lithium-iron phosphate (LiFePO4) and standard lithium-ion batteries such as NMC, NCA, Li-Po, LCO or MCO.

In 48 V lithium charging mode, it is possible to choose between 58,0 V and 54,0 V charging voltages depending on the number of cells in series in the battery. The charger also incorporates an optimised charge maintenance cycle which allows the charger to safely remain connected to the battery indefinitely once the charging cycle is complete.

The charger also has an automatic restart function which allows the charger to memorise the current settings and, in the event of a power failure, will restart automatically using these saved settings.

Batteries that have been deeply discharged and have a measured voltage as low as 5 V are also able to be charged using the GYSFLASH 10.36/48 PL.

The 100% automatic charge cycle measures ambient temperature and the charging parameters are then able to be adjusted based on this temperature. This extends the life and performance of batteries with lead, lithium and lithium-ion chemistries.

The charger has comprehensive protection built in including against short-circuits, polarity reversal and overloading. The 10.36/48 PL also incorporates a spark prevention system and will automatically enter standby mode if the battery is disconnecting during the charging cycle.

The compact design of the charger makes it light and portable and able to be easily mounted to a wall. It is supplied with a two-core cable with an integrated quick release connector.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





