GYSFLASH battery charger

28 September 2022
Power Electronics / Power Management
With a current output of 10 A, the GYSFLASH 10.36/48 PL is a multi-voltage charger designed to recharge batteries of 36 V and 48 V found on many recreational vehicles such as electric bicycles, trolleys, golf carts, forklifts or stationary devices like uninterrupted power supplies (UPSs). The charger is designed to charge lead-acid batteries (Gel, AGM or Liquid), lithium-iron phosphate (LiFePO4) and standard lithium-ion batteries such as NMC, NCA, Li-Po, LCO or MCO.
In 48 V lithium charging mode, it is possible to choose between 58,0 V and 54,0 V charging voltages depending on the number of cells in series in the battery. The charger also incorporates an optimised charge maintenance cycle which allows the charger to safely remain connected to the battery indefinitely once the charging cycle is complete.
The charger also has an automatic restart function which allows the charger to memorise the current settings and, in the event of a power failure, will restart automatically using these saved settings.
Batteries that have been deeply discharged and have a measured voltage as low as 5 V are also able to be charged using the GYSFLASH 10.36/48 PL.
The 100% automatic charge cycle measures ambient temperature and the charging parameters are then able to be adjusted based on this temperature. This extends the life and performance of batteries with lead, lithium and lithium-ion chemistries.
The charger has comprehensive protection built in including against short-circuits, polarity reversal and overloading. The 10.36/48 PL also incorporates a spark prevention system and will automatically enter standby mode if the battery is disconnecting during the charging cycle.
The compact design of the charger makes it light and portable and able to be easily mounted to a wall. It is supplied with a two-core cable with an integrated quick release connector.
EZ-PD barrel connector replacement solutions EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
The EZ-PD Barrel Connector Replacement (BCR) is Infineon's highly integrated USB Type-C port controller which seeks to replace legacy barrel connectors of up to 100 W.
New resonant transformer simplifies PCB layout
Power Electronics / Power Management
In LLC applications, the new 5,5 kW transformer design features an integrated inductor in a single package, helping to save PCB space while at the same time simplifying component layouts and reducing the component mounting requirements.
Semi-potted PSUs from Mornsun
Power Electronics / Power Management
Mornsun has announced the release of its new LMF500-23BxxUH series power supplies. The fan-less semi-potted AC/DC enclosed power supplies have a universal input range that supports both AC and DC inputs. The series features a high-efficiency and high-reliability design.
New USB and LAN PC oscilloscope
Test & Measurement
The PeakTech P 1330 is a 100 MHz four-channel oscilloscope capable of sampling at 1 Gsamples/s and is ideal for mobile use connected to a laptop computer or as a permanent installation.
PG-1500 high-amplitude pulse generator
Test & Measurement
The Pulse Rider series includes a set of fast rise-time pulse generators that offer premium signal integrity with an easy-to-use touch screen display interface allowing pulse creation in a few simple touches of the interface.
Getting the best out of SMPS
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon has announced a family of fixed-frequency AC/DC integrated power stages which are integrated with an avalanche rugged CoolMOS high-voltage super-junction MOSFET.