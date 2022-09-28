SIM card interface level translator with ESD protection

28 September 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Many SIM cards start operation at either 1,8 or 3 V while the host, usually an advanced process technology, has a lower supply voltage down to 1,2 V. The DIODES PI4ULS3V4103 is able to provide the power conversion and signal level translation needed for advanced cellular telephones to interface with both 1,8 and 3 V subscriber identity modules (SIMs).

Internal level translators allow the controller operating with supplies as low as 1,2 V to interface with 1,8 or 3 V smart cards. The PI4ULS3V4103 voltage level translators provide correct signal levels to both the host (A side) and card (B side).

The DIODES PI4ULS3V4103 has an improved 8 kV HBM ESD-withstand capability and an EMI filter which saves external component count and cost. It is available in an ultra-small and thin X1-QFN1418-10 package, occupying only 1,4 x 1,8 mm.

Applications for the product include GSM, TD-SCDMA, wireless point-of-sale terminals, and systems containing multiple SIM card interfaces.

Credit(s)

Future Electronics





