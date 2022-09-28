Tiny protection for USB ports

28 September 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

The new TPS25946 from Texas Instruments is an input-power protection e-fuse with bi-directional current support in a small package. It offers a highly integrated circuit protection and power management solution in one device.

This e-fuse has an input voltage range of 2,7 to 23 V and an adjustable current limit with a range of 5,5 A. The back-to-back FET design has a low on-resistance of only 28 mΩ and a fast overvoltage protection with 1,2 µs response time. The fast trip response for short-circuit protection takes place at a typical 500 ns response time.

The device can withstand a junction temperature range of -40 to 125°C and also provides for over-temperature protection in a QFN housing measuring just 2 x 2 mm with a 0,45 mm pitch. The TPS25946 offers robust protection against voltage surges, short-circuits and in-rush current ideal for PC/Notebook applications.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





