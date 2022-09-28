Tiny protection for USB ports

28 September 2022
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new TPS25946 from Texas Instruments is an input-power protection e-fuse with bi-directional current support in a small package. It offers a highly integrated circuit protection and power management solution in one device.
This e-fuse has an input voltage range of 2,7 to 23 V and an adjustable current limit with a range of 5,5 A. The back-to-back FET design has a low on-resistance of only 28 mΩ and a fast overvoltage protection with 1,2 µs response time. The fast trip response for short-circuit protection takes place at a typical 500 ns response time.
The device can withstand a junction temperature range of -40 to 125°C and also provides for over-temperature protection in a QFN housing measuring just 2 x 2 mm with a 0,45 mm pitch. The TPS25946 offers robust protection against voltage surges, short-circuits and in-rush current ideal for PC/Notebook applications.
EZ-PD barrel connector replacement solutions EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
The EZ-PD Barrel Connector Replacement (BCR) is Infineon's highly integrated USB Type-C port controller which seeks to replace legacy barrel connectors of up to 100 W.
Read more...New resonant transformer simplifies PCB layout Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
In LLC applications, the new 5,5 kW transformer design features an integrated inductor in a single package, helping to save PCB space while at the same time simplifying component layouts and reducing the component mounting requirements.
Read more...Ultra-low power, high-precision 24-bit ADC Altron Arrow
Test & Measurement
The AD4130-8 is an ultra-low power, high precision, ADC for low bandwidth battery operated applications allowing for up to sixteen single-ended or eight differential inputs to be converted.
Read more...Semi-potted PSUs from Mornsun Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
Mornsun has announced the release of its new LMF500-23BxxUH series power supplies. The fan-less semi-potted AC/DC enclosed power supplies have a universal input range that supports both AC and DC inputs. The series features a high-efficiency and high-reliability design.
Read more...Getting the best out of SMPS EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon has announced a family of fixed-frequency AC/DC integrated power stages which are integrated with an avalanche rugged CoolMOS high-voltage super-junction MOSFET.