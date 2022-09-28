Categories

Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI



Ultra-low power 24-bit sigma-delta ADC

28 September 2022 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

The AD4130-8 from Analog Devices is an ultra-low power, high-precision measurement solution for low-bandwidth battery operated applications. The fully integrated analog front end includes a multiplexer for up to 16 single-ended or eight differential inputs, programmable gain amplifier (PGA), 24-bit sigma-delta ADC, and on-chip reference and oscillator. The low power consumption of the IC allows for a battery-operated lifetime of more than five years on a single coin cell.

The AD4130-8 allows users to measure low frequency signals with a current consumption of only 28,5 μA while continuously converting, and even lower average currents when using one of the duty cycling options. The chip can be configured to have eight differential inputs or 16 single-ended or pseudo-differential inputs connected to an internal multiplexer.

The AD4130-8 is designed to operate from a single analog supply voltage from 1,71 to 3,6 V. In battery applications, operation as low as 1,71 V can extend the system lifetime as the AFE can continue its operation, even as the battery voltage dissipates. The digital supply can be separate and ranges from 1,65 to 3,6 V.

Typical applications for the AD4130-8 include smart transmitters, wireless battery-powered sensor nodes, portable instrumentation, temperature measurement, pressure measurement, healthcare and wearables.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS Components (SA)


