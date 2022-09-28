Two-layer reference design for STM32WL MCU

The main objective of the STM32WL5x and STM32WLEx reference designs is to recommend a layout and associated BOM for dedicated applications. These reference designs can be manufactured from files that can be downloaded from the ST’s website. Sensitive layout parts can be extracted and pasted in any user board design with the same PCB characteristics and feature set and a complete application can be prototyped thanks to the access to all GPIOs.
The STM32WL5x and STM32WLEx reference designs are provided with the STM32WL comprehensive software HAL library. The STM32CubeWL MCU package contains many software examples developed with the STM32WL Nucleo-64 board (NUCLEO-WL55JC). These examples can be easily adapted for STM32WL5x and STM32WLEx reference designs. A dedicated delivery is provided for radio AT_Slave firmware that is fully compatible with the selected STM32WL5x or STM32WLEx reference board.
Ultra-low power MEMS accelerometer RS Components (SA)
DSP, Micros & Memory
The ADXL367 from Analog Devices is an ultra-low power, three-axis microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) accelerometer that consumes only 0.89 µA at a 100 Hz output data rate.
Read more...New resonant transformer simplifies PCB layout Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
In LLC applications, the new 5,5 kW transformer design features an integrated inductor in a single package, helping to save PCB space while at the same time simplifying component layouts and reducing the component mounting requirements.
Read more...Ultra-low power, high-precision 24-bit ADC Altron Arrow
Test & Measurement
The AD4130-8 is an ultra-low power, high precision, ADC for low bandwidth battery operated applications allowing for up to sixteen single-ended or eight differential inputs to be converted.
Read more...Webinar: Infineon’s XENSIV connected kit Altron Arrow
News
This webinar will concentrate on how to rapidly prototype your internet of things (IoT) solutions and learn about implementing novel sensor use cases (such as presence detection, vital sensing, and air quality monitoring) enabled by the XENSIV connected sensor kit.