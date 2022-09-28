Two-layer reference design for STM32WL MCU

28 September 2022 DSP, Micros & Memory

The main objective of the STM32WL5x and STM32WLEx reference designs is to recommend a layout and associated BOM for dedicated applications. These reference designs can be manufactured from files that can be downloaded from the ST’s website. Sensitive layout parts can be extracted and pasted in any user board design with the same PCB characteristics and feature set and a complete application can be prototyped thanks to the access to all GPIOs.

The STM32WL5x and STM32WLEx reference designs are provided with the STM32WL comprehensive software HAL library. The STM32CubeWL MCU package contains many software examples developed with the STM32WL Nucleo-64 board (NUCLEO-WL55JC). These examples can be easily adapted for STM32WL5x and STM32WLEx reference designs. A dedicated delivery is provided for radio AT_Slave firmware that is fully compatible with the selected STM32WL5x or STM32WLEx reference board.

For more information visit https://www.st.com/en/evaluation-tools/stdes-wl5u2sbb.html

For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9749 , [email protected], www.altronarrow.com

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





