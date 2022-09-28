Quectel masterclass series

Further reading:

The QPF4656 from Qorvo is a high-power Wi-Fi 6E front end module (FEM) with an operating frequency range of 5,945 to 7,125 GHz.Thanks to a firmware update, the u-blox ZED-F9R-03B adds support for SPARTN 2.0 and QZSS CLAS correction services, extending the geographical market reach of the module and increasing the scalability of applications using it.The AM1114 is a wideband, cascadable amplifier servicing the 2 to 18 GHz frequency range. The device exhibits low gain at the lower frequencies, increasing to moderate gain at the higher frequencies.Qorvo has unveiled a compact integrated front-end module (iFEM) that provides power-efficient and reliable whole-home coverage for Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and eventually Wi-Fi 7 systems.The 1479-4, from API Weinschel, is a low-PIM coaxial termination that operates from DC to 6,5 GHz, and is capable of handling average power up to 75 W.The AMM-7473PSM is a high-linearity, low-noise distributed amplifier that can provide +25 dBm output power across its 400 MHz to 27 GHz band.The B280MF1S from Knowles has a passband insertion loss of less than 2,9 dB and provides more than 10 dB of rejection above and below the passband.Silicon Labs delivers a new 2,4 GHz wireless solution with ultra-low transmit and receive power for electronic shelf labels, smart lighting, and building automation.Photonic integrated circuits are the cornerstone for building high-speed communication networks enabled by modern high-speed optical transceivers. This application note explores best practices for testing and qualification of PIC-based optical pluggables.Ultra-wideband (UWB) technology is considered the new ‘location technology’ kid on the block due to its precise location and tracking capabilities.