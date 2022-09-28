Quectel masterclass series
28 September 2022
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel has announced its upcoming masterclass series for the month of October. Discussions in October will look at techniques for obtaining modem information, system on modules (SoM), and important factors to consider when choosing LTE connectivity.
To register for any of these masterclasses visit the following link, https://www2.quectel.com/l/467361/2022-09-20/dxl5b5, and tick the required webinars.
For more information visit www.quectel.com
