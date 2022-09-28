Robot charging station for EVs

Ford has developed a prototype robot charging station that drivers operate via their smartphone, from inside their electric vehicle. A recent survey showed that 61% of disabled drivers would consider buying an electric vehicle only if charging was made more accessible and this technology could enable disabled drivers to stay in the car while charging, or they could leave the car while the robot does all the work.

Disabled drivers have already identified ease of charging as a key purchase consideration for electric vehicles. Ford is testing the robot charging station as part of a research project to develop hands-free charging solutions for electric vehicles, and fully automatic charging for autonomous vehicles.

Following initial lab testing, Ford researchers are now putting the robot charging station to the test in real-life situations. Once activated, the station cover slides open and the charging arm extends towards the inlet with the help of a tiny camera. Drivers can monitor the charge status via the FordPass app. After charging, the arm disengages and retracts back into place.

The robot charging station could be installed at disabled parking spaces, in car parks, or at private homes. Further applications could include fast and efficient charging of company fleets. The technology could also support more powerful charging to charge vehicles in a much shorter time.





