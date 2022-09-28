Build optical cable solutions online

28 September 2022 News

Samtec users have been able to build a variety of different cable products online through various software applications that have been released over the past few years, but until now, a solution to build active optics cables on samtec.com was not available.

With the release of the new Active Optics Solutionator, users can now build an active optics cable online from beginning to end, in under a minute. By answering a single question, users will start

to see a list of qualifying Samtec optical products that fit. Users then have the option to answer further questions to narrow the search field.

Users can choose from PCIe, temp range, channels, or data rate to begin their search, which then brings up a list of products that fit. Clicking on a result will then launch the configurator tool, which allows customisation of the product selected from that point.

Once selected, the user then has the choice of cable end options. Once finished, a 3D model can be instantly downloaded and a quotation can be requested.

Samtec’s latest solutionator can be accessed by visiting https://www.samtec.com/optics-solutionator

