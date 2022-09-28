Build optical cable solutions online

Samtec users have been able to build a variety of different cable products online through various software applications that have been released over the past few years, but until now, a solution to build active optics cables on samtec.com was not available.
With the release of the new Active Optics Solutionator, users can now build an active optics cable online from beginning to end, in under a minute. By answering a single question, users will start
to see a list of qualifying Samtec optical products that fit. Users then have the option to answer further questions to narrow the search field.
Users can choose from PCIe, temp range, channels, or data rate to begin their search, which then brings up a list of products that fit. Clicking on a result will then launch the configurator tool, which allows customisation of the product selected from that point.
Once selected, the user then has the choice of cable end options. Once finished, a 3D model can be instantly downloaded and a quotation can be requested.
Students excel in national engineering contest RS Components (SA)
RS Components South Africa has announced the winners of the first Student Project Fund challenge. Launched earlier this year, the challenge was aimed at third- and fourth-year university engineering students from across the country.
Webinar: AMD Xilinx online training
The training session will cover learning the necessary steps to migrate from Spartan-6 FPGA designs with ISE tools to the Spartan-7 series or UltraScale+ FPGA designs with Vivaldo ML tools.
Webinar: Infineon's XENSIV connected kit Altron Arrow
This webinar will concentrate on how to rapidly prototype your internet of things (IoT) solutions and learn about implementing novel sensor use cases (such as presence detection, vital sensing, and air quality monitoring) enabled by the XENSIV connected sensor kit.
Connector plating: what works and what doesn't Spectrum Concepts
Connector plating is mission critical. It affects the life and quality of the terminal or socket; it impacts corrosion resistance, conductivity, solderability, and of course, cost.
Webinar: Newly developed flyback controllers Altron Arrow
Infineon's principal engineers, Tiam Poh Lau and Yi Wang, will present the ICC80QSG, a multi-mode, quasi-resonant flyback controller and the XDPS2201, a multi-mode, digitally configurable hybrid flyback controller.