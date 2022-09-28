Webinar: Safe automotive battery management systems

28 September 2022 News

Infineon experts have teamed up with EBV, HighTec, Neutron Controls, PLS and Hitex to bring you the benefits of intelligent, safe automotive battery management systems (BMS). The Infineon AURIX 32-bit microcontroller platform will be discussed with regards to the control of the BMS.

In this webinar you will learn how to develop and design a BMS project that meets all your functional safety, standards compliance, and economic efficiency requirements. The following topics will be covered in detail:

• How to develop a safe BMS.

• Different test procedures to prepare such a system for certification.

• Important aspects such as functional safety, but also economic efficiency.

Date: 19 October 2022

Time: 15:00 CAT

To register for this webinar, visit www.hitex.com/company/news/events/aurix-knowledge-lab-2022

Credit(s)

EBV Electrolink





