Are you deciding whether to install solar panels at your premises?

28 September 2022 News

Whether it’s to live more sustainably, to save money, or both, many people and organisations think about adding solar panels to their premises. A number of factors may be considered including which type of solar panel may be best suited to the application, as well as whether it will be a worthwhile investment.

Now an online software tool from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) can help answer these questions. The software, called [PV]2, which stands for present value of photovoltaics, analyses the economic and environmental impact of installing rooftop solar technology. The software can assist homeowners, business owners, and even installers when evaluating rooftop solar photovoltaic systems.

[PV]2 uses a method called life-cycle cost analysis, which assesses the total cost of a structure, project or product over time. It takes into account various costs and can identify the most cost-effective options for the long term. The web application went through beta testing before becoming available to the general public and received feedback from beta testers, such as solar installers, homeowners who had recently installed solar panels, homeowners who have considered but not yet installed solar panels, and other tool developers. [PV]2 can also be useful for solar installers needing to provide a transparent, independent solar panel economic analysis.

The software can be accessed by visiting https://pv2.nist.gov/

