Heavy-duty sealed connector series

28 September 2022

TE’s new mini 2pos connectors are the smallest option in its Heavy Duty Sealed Connector Series portfolio. With a flat connector housing design, they can fit through any 20 mm hole, making them ideal for use in sensor interface applications in industrial and commercial vehicles.

These receptacle and tab housings ease assembly fast mounting on the assembly line. Additional robust features include a single-pivot bayonet lock that reduces dust and dirt ingress, ribs for overmoulding or cover fixation on the tab housing. Protection caps and backshell accessories are also available for the series.

Key benefits of this series include:

• Space-saving design with a flat connector housing.

• Assembly time saving with a bayonet slide that comes in the pre-locked position for fast mounting at the assembly line.

• Reduced dust and dirt ingress with a single-pivot bayonet lock.

• Protection from dust, water, and overspray with up to IP69K rugged sealing capabilities.


Tel: +27 11 458 9000
Fax: +27 11 458 9034/5
Email: [email protected]
www: www.electrocomp.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Electrocomp


