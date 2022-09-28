TE’s new mini 2pos connectors are the smallest option in its Heavy Duty Sealed Connector Series portfolio. With a flat connector housing design, they can fit through any 20 mm hole, making them ideal for use in sensor interface applications in industrial and commercial vehicles.
These receptacle and tab housings ease assembly fast mounting on the assembly line. Additional robust features include a single-pivot bayonet lock that reduces dust and dirt ingress, ribs for overmoulding or cover fixation on the tab housing. Protection caps and backshell accessories are also available for the series.
Key benefits of this series include:
• Space-saving design with a flat connector housing.
• Assembly time saving with a bayonet slide that comes in the pre-locked position for fast mounting at the assembly line.
• Reduced dust and dirt ingress with a single-pivot bayonet lock.
• Protection from dust, water, and overspray with up to IP69K rugged sealing capabilities.
Designed for multi-phase, high-current power supplies and input filters in automotive applications, the new high-temperature inductor offers a 50% reduction in DCR over typical power inductors.
Thermal management and temperature derating have always been something that designers have had to plan for to keep their products safe and this is closely linked to power when it comes to choosing a connector.
Amphenol Industrial Operations has enhanced its Amphe-Lite connector series to meet the increasing demand of fibre optic interconnection applications in the medical, oil and gas, security and grid industries.
The MC-1010-18Q is a high-performance GNSS positioning module from LOCOSYS that can support the new GPS L1C and BEIDOU B1C signals.
Powered by the Qualcomm QCS8250 SoC, Fibocom’s high-performance AI smart module SCA825-W offers a computing power of up to 15 TOPS and powerful multimedia functions, empowering compute-intensive AIoT applications.
Once a UWB-enabled device like a smartphone, smartwatch, smart key or tile is near another UWB device, the devices start ‘ranging’. Ranging refers to calculating the time of flight (ToF) between devices: the roundtrip time of challenge/response packets.