Miniature PC for demanding IoT applications

Based on the Intel Atom x7-E3950 processor (Apollo-Lake generation), with up to 16 GB RAM and storage options ranging from eMMC to 2,5-inch SSD, fitlet2 is a highly versatile miniature PC for IoT. Its functionality can be further extended with second-generation Function and Connectivity Extension T-Cards (FACET cards).
The fitlet2 is completely fanless and operates over a wide temperature range. Physical dimensions of the computer are only 112 x 84 mm, making it one of the smallest full-featured PCs on the market. An all-metal die-cast housing is used for fanless passive heat dissipation, although several optional versions of the housing, including a low-profile 25 mm option and an industrial top cover for direct mounting, are available.
According to Compulab’s chief product officer, Irad Stavi, “IoT gateways must be small, affordable and reliable. Furthermore, each IoT application requires a slightly different set of features. The most effective way to meet this requirement is by integrating an application-specific module into the gateway. fitlet2 achieves this flexibility with FACET cards.”
The FACET cards available at present for fitlet2 include:
• FC-LAN with two additional Gbit Ethernet cards (for a total of four).
• FC-PCIe and FC-CEM with support for both 4G cellular modem and Wi-Fi that, together with dual Gbit Ethernet, makes a capable miniature IoT gateway.
• FC-USB adds four USB ports for a total of eight.
The fitlet2 comes with a standard five-year warranty.
