Portable daylight from a 45 W LED

The XLamp XHP70.3 LEDs are the third generation of Cree’s extreme high-power-LED series. The new generation LEDs have improved optical performance versus the previous generations, and higher intensity through optics than the second generation.

Two types are available in the series. The ‘HD’ which has an on-die primary lens for high light outputs has an illuminated FoV of 120° and produces 5511 lm. The ‘HI’ has a narrower illuminated FoV of 115° and produces a slightly lower 5157 lm with no primary lens for high-peak intensity beamforming.

The LEDs measure 7 x 7 mm packages with four electrical connections allowing any of the devices to be connected in either 6 or 12 V nominal circuits, with a maximum drive current draw of 7,2 or 3,6 A respectively. A fifth, larger, copper pad on the base of the LED, with a nominal package resistance of 0,2°C/W, is where most of the generated heat will be extracted.

The LEDs are optimised for outdoor and lighting applications that require large amounts of light output from small luminaires, such as in stadiums, outdoor areas and for architectural spotlighting. By leveraging the XHP family advantages, lighting manufacturers can significantly reduce their system cost by using fewer optics, PCBs and heat sinks than is possible with standard LEDs.

