Video series: unleash the power of IoT with Wi-Fi 6
28 September 2022
News
Wi-Fi is the primary connectivity technology driving the IoT and over the next ten years, Wi-Fi 6 and 6E will power the next decade of IoT. To accomplish this, Wi-Fi 6 includes technologies to optimise efficiency, increase throughput and reduce power consumption. Wi-Fi 6 is also placing huge emphasis on security by mandating that all the latest security features that have been developed for Wi-Fi such as WPA3 are included.
The video series shows how Wi-Fi 6 and 6E can transform experiences through an increase in throughput and range while at the same time produce a drastic reduction in latency and power consumption. The video series provides insights into the evolving future of connectivity including Wi-Fi traffic jams, Wi-Fi 6 features, 20 MHz mode for IoT, and Wi-Fi 6/6E adoption.
