Video series: unleash the power of IoT with Wi-Fi 6

The video series shows how Wi-Fi 6 and 6E can transform experiences through an increase in throughput and range while at the same time produce a drastic reduction in latency and power consumption. The video series provides insights into the evolving future of connectivity including Wi-Fi traffic jams, Wi-Fi 6 features, 20 MHz mode for IoT, and Wi-Fi 6/6E adoption.

Wi-Fi is the primary connectivity technology driving the IoT and over the next ten years, Wi-Fi 6 and 6E will power the next decade of IoT. To accomplish this, Wi-Fi 6 includes technologies to optimise efficiency, increase throughput and reduce power consumption. Wi-Fi 6 is also placing huge emphasis on security by mandating that all the latest security features that have been developed for Wi-Fi such as WPA3 are included.

Further reading:

EZ-PD barrel connector replacement solutions

EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management

Read more...

Students excel in national engineering contest

RS Components (SA) News

Read more...

Space-grade ICs help the James Webb Telescope peer deep into the cosmos

Altron Arrow News

Read more...

Getting the best out of SMPS

EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management

Read more...

Webinar: AMD Xilinx online training

News

Read more...

Webinar: Infineon’s XENSIV connected kit

Altron Arrow News

Read more...

Webinar: Exploiting the benefits of wide bandgap SiC devices

Altron Arrow News

Read more...

Bidirectional charging turns cars into electrical storage

EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management

Read more...

Webinar: Vitis software platform – huge debugging varieties

Avnet Silica News

Read more...

ESD protection diodes with EMI filtering

EBV Electrolink Circuit & System Protection

Read more...

The EZ-PD Barrel Connector Replacement (BCR) is Infineon's highly integrated USB Type-C port controller which seeks to replace legacy barrel connectors of up to 100 W.RS Components South Africa has announced the winners of the first Student Project Fund challenge. Launched earlier this year, the challenge was aimed at third- and fourth-year university engineering students from across the country.NASA has released the first images from its largest and most powerful space telescope, as it looks into the universe with unprecedented resolution and sensitivity.Infineon has announced a family of fixed-frequency AC/DC integrated power stages which are integrated with an avalanche rugged CoolMOS high-voltage super-junction MOSFET.The training session will cover learning the necessary steps to migrate from Spartan-6 FPGA designs with ISE tools to the Spartan-7 series or UltraScale+ FPGA designs with Vivaldo ML tools.This webinar will concentrate on how to rapidly prototype your internet of things (IoT) solutions and learn about implementing novel sensor use cases (such as presence detection, vital sensing, and air quality monitoring) enabled by the XENSIV connected sensor kit.This one-hour webinar will feature a detailed explanation of Infineon CoolSiC Trench Gate Oxide structure and the corresponding advantages in terms of device robustness and performance.With bidirectional charging, solar power from an installed photovoltaic system can be stored in the batteries of electric cars, and be fed back into the home electrical system when needed.The webinar will provide a better understanding of the debug capabilities of the Vitis software platform, how they can be used and in which context.Vishay has released a new series of ESD protection diodes with EMI filtering in an ultra-compact chip-level package.