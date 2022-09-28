Categories

Video series: unleash the power of IoT with Wi-Fi 6

28 September 2022 News

Wi-Fi is the primary connectivity technology driving the IoT and over the next ten years, Wi-Fi 6 and 6E will power the next decade of IoT. To accomplish this, Wi-Fi 6 includes technologies to optimise efficiency, increase throughput and reduce power consumption. Wi-Fi 6 is also placing huge emphasis on security by mandating that all the latest security features that have been developed for Wi-Fi such as WPA3 are included.

The video series shows how Wi-Fi 6 and 6E can transform experiences through an increase in throughput and range while at the same time produce a drastic reduction in latency and power consumption. The video series provides insights into the evolving future of connectivity including Wi-Fi traffic jams, Wi-Fi 6 features, 20 MHz mode for IoT, and Wi-Fi 6/6E adoption.

To view the videos, visit https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/product/promopages/wi-fi-6/


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 402 1940
Fax: +27 21 419 6256
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ebv.com
Articles: More information and articles about EBV Electrolink


